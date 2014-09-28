* Rivals to share power after disputed poll
* New government faces emboldened Taliban, fiscal crisis
* Security tightened for inauguration ceremony
By Kay Johnson
KABUL, Sept 29 Afghanistan inaugurates its first
new president in a decade on Monday, swearing in technocrat
Ashraf Ghani to head a power-sharing government just as the
withdrawal of most foreign troops presents a crucial test.
The first democratic handover of power in Afghanistan's
history has been far from smooth: the deal for a unity
government was cobbled together only after months of deadlock
over a vote in which both Ghani and opponent Abdullah Abdullah
claimed victory.
The inauguration marks the end of an era with the departure
of President Hamid Karzai, the only leader Afghans have known
since a U.S.-led invasion in 2001 overthrew the Islamist Taliban
that had given sanctuary to al Qaeda.
Already-tight security was heightened around the capital
Kabul ahead of the inauguration for fear Taliban insurgents
might try to disrupt the ceremony or attack international
dignitaries who flew in to attend.
Both foreign backers and Afghans hope that Ghani and
Abdullah can put aside their acrimonious election rivalry and
work to improve life in a country that has suffered war and
poverty for decades.
"We expect both to fulfil the promises they made to the
people," said unemployed Kabul resident Mohammad Sharif. "We,
the people of Afghanistan, are monitoring their performance to
see whether they can serve the people or not."
The new government inherits massive problems, including
fighting an emboldened Taliban that in recent months has been
launching ever more aggressive attacks as foreign troops draw
down.
Ghani must also reset relations with the United States,
which have soured in recent years under Karzai. One of Ghani's
first acts as president is expected to be signing a bilateral
security agreement to allow a small contingent of U.S. forces to
remain to train and assist the new Afghan army and police.
Karzai has refused to sign it, but both Ghani and Abdullah
are in favour of signing it promptly.
GOVERNMENT BROKE
The inauguration ceremony is expected to begin at about 10
a.m. (0530 GMT) at the vast presidential palace compound.
Foreign dignitaries including Pakistani President Mamnoon
Hussain and senior White House adviser John Podesta are due to
attend.
Another early act for Ghani is expected to be appointing
Abdullah as chief executive of the new government, an expanded
post with powers similar to those of a prime minister that was
created to break the election deadlock.
The new government will immediately face a fiscal crisis.
Already heavily dependent on foreign aid, Kabul has asked the
United States and other donors for $537 million to pay its bills
until the end of the year.
A Finance Ministry official acknowledged over the weekend
that the government is so broke that it has been forced to delay
paying civil servants' salaries for October because the treasury
does not have the $116 million needed.
Some hope that Ghani, a longtime World Bank official and
former finance minister, will put his knowledge of international
institutions and development to work in combating Afghanistan's
tradition of corrupt and inefficient government.
A U.S.-trained anthropologist from Afghanistan's Pashtun
ethnic group, Ghani spent almost a quarter of a century outside
Afghanistan during its tumultuous decades of 1980s Soviet
occupation, followed by civil war and Taliban rule.
After the Sept. 11 attacks, he returned to become a senior
adviser to newly appointed leader Karzai.
Abdullah remained in Afghanistan during the years of war as
a close confidant to the anti-Soviet and later anti-Taliban
fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, an ethnic Tajik commander who was
assassinated in 2001.
If Ghani and Abdullah can work together well, they could
help bridge longstanding ethnic and political divides in
Afghanistan, although sceptics fear the coalition will
inevitably be caught up in power struggles and rivalries between
entrenched interests.
