By Jessica Donati and Mirwais Harooni
PANJSHIR, Afghanistan, Sept 30
PANJSHIR, Afghanistan, Sept 30 Afghans in a
strategically important province north of the capital have
threatened to rebel if the country's new president does not
respect an agreement to share power with their chosen leader,
Abdullah Abdullah.
Ashraf Ghani, a former finance minister, was sworn in as
president on Monday, ending the stand-off with Abdullah, an
ex-foreign minister, over who won the vote. Stability will now
depend on how well the alliance holds.
The new president is an ethnic Pashtun with a support base
in the east and south of the country, while Abdullah is backed
by Tajiks, who make up most of the population in Panjshir and
other northern areas.
As part of the U.S. brokered agreement, Abdullah has become
chief executive, a similar role to that of a prime minister, and
will share control over key government decisions.
But in Panjshir, governor Abdul Rahman Kabiri said people
were worried Abdullah would be pushed out of power.
"Panjshiris are watching the situation," Kabiri told Reuters
in an interview. "If they don't commit to the agreement, people
will demonstrate."
Abdullah is backed by many Panjshiris because of his close
ties to their beloved leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was
assassinated in 2001 and is remembered as a national hero.
Cracks in the deal to share power have already emerged, with
Abdullah's camp nearly boycotting the swearing-in ceremony.
On the streets of Panjshir, sentiment was a mixture of
resignation and anger. One shopkeeper said he ripped up his
voter card after Ghani was declared the winner.
"There will be a struggle inside the government and ... this
time it will develop into a crisis," said Wahid Rahman, in his
late 20s. "As they deceived him (Abdullah) during the voting
process they will deceive him again."
Afghanistan remains deeply divided over the election. In a
symbol of the north's defiance, the road from the capital Kabul
to Panjshir is festooned with huge billboards announcing
Abdullah as the winner.
A former military official, who declined to give his name,
said he and others in the province were prepared to fight.
"If this continues and they do not stick to their
commitments then we will fight," he said.
"I have weapons as do many other people in Panjshir and we
will fight. We can sabotage electricity supplies and roads to
Kabul, and without this the government will collapse."
The new government of national unity will have multiple
challenges to overcome in addition to dealing with internal
rivalries. Its coffers are empty and it faces a growing Taliban
insurgency that has regained territory across the country.
"Time will tell how long the deal will last ... If they
ignore parts of the agreements things could escalate," said
police chief Abdul Aziz Ghairat.
"People of Panjshir are very good people and at the same
time can be very bad people, and if the situation goes against
their interests then you will see what they can do."
