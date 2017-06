KABUL Aug 7 Afghan Defence Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak resigned on Tuesday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament in handling security and being relegated to an acting role by President Hamid Karzai.

Wardak, one of the country's two key security ministers, told reporters he respected parliament's decision, which could complicate NATO plans to hand security responsibilities to Afghan forces before the end of 2014.

The fractious parliament voted on Saturday to remove Wardak and Interior Minister Bismillah Mohammadi after recent insurgent assassinations of senior officials, as well as cross-border fire incidents blamed on Pakistan.

