Afghanistan must make improving
its power infrastructure a top priority to exploit vast mineral
deposits and attract more foreign investors, the head of the
World Bank said Thursday.
Kabul hopes Chinese and Indian investments in iron ore and
copper mining will help offset a dip in its economy when most
foreign combat troops leave the country by the end of 2014 and
donors begin to reduce aid.
Along with the issue of security, the country's unreliable
electricity supply is one of the biggest turn-offs for
international companies looking to tap its rich resources.
"It's almost impossible to have robust economic growth if
you don't have enough energy," Jim Yong Kim told Reuters during
a visit to the Afghan capital.
Only a quarter of Afghanistan's 30 million people currently
have access to the power grid, which is for the most part
supplied by its neighbours such as Uzbekistan.
The mountainous country produces its own hydro-power, but
plans to build more plants have been disrupted by the Taliban
insurgency.
Insurgents have been also trying to stop the flagship
government mining project, the $3 billion Aynak copper mine.
Work on the project, which has been under way since 2007, was
temporarily halted last year after Chinese workers were attacked
by Taliban fighters.
Insurgents have fired rockets at mining projects, planted
improvised explosive devices along roads and arrived armed on
motorcycles to threaten people.
Poor security has also made it difficult for donors to reach
agricultural projects, Kim said. Farm products currently provide
the bulk of Afghanistan's exports.
"While mining holds great promise for the future, in the
short term it's going to be agriculture that provides the most
jobs, especially for women," he said.
