By Jessica Donati
| KABUL, March 30
KABUL, March 30 Clashes between Afghan forces
and the Taliban have cut off the main supply of power to
Afghanistan's Helmand and Kandahar provinces, according to
residents and the chief of the national power company.
Both areas are militant strongholds and major centres of
opium production, which partly funds the insurgency. Key drug
smuggling routes cross both provinces, making them a strategic
priority for both Taliban and coalition forces.
The two provinces rely on the Kajaki plant in Helmand for the
bulk of their already severely limited supply of electricity,
but intense fighting in the area has halted around 90 percent of
power.
"I don't think it is sabotage," said the company's chief
commercial officer, Mirwais Alami. "Otherwise they would be
cutting off electricity to their own villages. The lines could
have been cut by government bullets."
It was difficult to say when power supplies would resume
because clashes made it difficult to repair the lines, he added.
Efforts to control the restive southern provinces have cost
hundreds of coalition lives and clashes in Helmand have
intensified since Afghan forces launched an offensive there in
mid-February. Most foreign forces withdrew last year.
Improving the supply of power to areas like Kandahar, where
the Taliban movement began, was a top U.S. counter-insurgency
priority as Washington pursued its policy of winning hearts and
minds.
Expensive diesel subsidies were to fill in until the power
grid reached Kandahar and third turbine was built at Kajaki, but
both projects are years from completion.
USAID is now looking at solar power as a cheap source of
alternative energy for the time being, according to Alami.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky and Jeremy Laurence)