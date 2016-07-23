People help a wounded man after a blast during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

KABUL At least 61 people were killed and 207 were wounded on Saturday in a suicide attack on a demonstration in Kabul claimed by Islamic State, an official from the Public Health Ministry said.

The deaths are more than double earlier estimates.

Mohammad Ismail Kawousi, a spokesman for the ministry of public health, said the dead and wounded had been taken to nearby hospitals.

