People help a wounded man after a blast during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

KABUL The Taliban denied responsibility for a suicide attack on a demonstration in Kabul that killed at least 29 people and wounded 142 on Saturday.

Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the movement "did not have any involvement or hand in this tragic attack."

He said the attack, which hit a demonstration by thousands of members of the mainly Shia Hazara ethnic minority, was carried out by "enemy circles".

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Hugh Lawson)