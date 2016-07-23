Afghan policemen keep watch during a demonstration by Afghanistan's Hazara minority in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL A suicide bomber hit a large demonstration by members of Afghanistan's Hazara minority in Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens more, officials said.

Photographs posted on social media showed bodies, apparently at the site of the explosion, close to where thousands of people had been protesting over the route of a planned multimillion dollar power line.

