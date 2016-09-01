KABUL, Sept 1 Clashes broke out at a rally in
Kabul on Thursday to celebrate a Tajik bandit whose brief reign
as king of Afghanistan almost a century ago now risks fuelling
tensions that could threaten government stability.
The rally, to rebury the remains of Habibullah Kalakani, a
Tajik highwayman who reigned briefly in 1929, had stirred fears
it could exacerbate rivalry between ethnic groups and feed the
instability that has dogged the unwieldy government of President
Ashraf Ghani.
Organizers had intended to remove the remains from an
unmarked grave to Shahrara, a scenic hilltop in the city. But
clashes broke out after a standoff between the mainly Tajik
demonstrators and supporters of Vice President Rashid Dostum, an
ethnic Uzbek, an Interior Ministry official said.
Demonstrators said they were fired on after objections from
Dostum's supporters that the proposed reburial site had
connections with the Uzbek minority.
"Dostum's men fired first and did not allow us to carry out
the burial," said Salem Wahdat, a member of the group that
organized the rally.
Interior ministry officials said police were deployed to
calm the situation and negotiations were under way. At least
three people were injured.
Hundreds of demonstrators took part in the rally, called
after Ghani's government rejected requests to provide state
honours for the remains of Kalakani, the lone Tajik exception in
a long line of Pashtun monarchs.
The clash underlined the tense political mood in Kabul,
where Ghani and his former rival, Chief Executive Abdullah
Abdullah, lead a government that has been bitterly divided since
its creation after a disputed election in September 2014.
Abdullah's support is drawn heavily from among northern
Tajiks, Afghanistan's second largest ethnic minority, who have
been largely against Ghani, an ethnic Pashtun.
Known as Bacha-i Saqao, "the water carrier's son",
Habibullah Kalakani, a Tajik army deserter from a village north
of Kabul, seized power from the modernizing King Amanullah in
1929. Nine months later, after a short and brutal reign, he was
executed when the old Pashtun dynasty returned to defeat him.
Demands for ceremonial recognition for the former king have
grown for weeks, adding to fears of ethnic rivalries that have
already been stoked by an unrelated campaign over electricity
power lines by some members of the mainly Shia Hazara minority.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie and Hamid Shalizi; Editing by
Nick Macfie)