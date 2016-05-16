KABUL May 16 Stacked-up shipping containers
blocked the streets leading to Kabul's government and diplomatic
area on Monday as Afghan authorities prepared for a rally by
thousands of members of the Hazara minority over a multi-million
dollar power line project.
Demonstrators are demanding that the route for the 500 kV
transmission line linking Turkmenistan with Kabul be changed to
pass through two provinces with large Hazara populations, an
option the government says would cost millions and delay the
badly needed project by years.
As well as the potential for violence, the rally underscores
the political tensions facing Ghani's government as it fights
the Taliban-led insurgency and tries to get an economy shattered
by decades of war back on its feet.
The latest protest follows one in November against the
murder of a group of Hazara people that became the biggest
anti-government demonstration in Kabul for years.
Organisers have urged protesters to "shake the palace of
despotism". Authorities have closed access to the presidential
palace, fearing a repeat of last year's violence, when
demonstrators tried to scale the walls.
The mainly Shi'ite Hazara have long faced persecution but
they are politically well organized and thousands of
demonstrators are expected.
Hazara leaders, who include senior government members, say
the route chosen for the transmission line discriminates against
their people, something President Ashraf Ghani and national
power company DABS deny.
Only around 30 percent of Afghanistan is connected to
electricity. Modernising the creaking power system, which is
subject to frequent blackouts, has been a top priority.
The transmission line, intended to provide secure power to
10 provinces, is part of the wider TUTAP project backed by the
Asian Development Bank to link the energy-rich Central Asia
republics of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan with
Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Under current plans, due to implemented by 2018, the line
would pass from a converter station in the northern town of
Pul-e-Khumri through the mountainous Salang pass to Kabul.
Demonstrators want an earlier version of the plan that would
see a longer route from Pul-e-Khumri through the provinces of
Bamyan and Wardak to the west of Kabul.
DABS says the current plan ensures ample power to Bamyan and
Wardak and that switching the route would add tens of millions
of dollars to the cost and delay the project by as much as three
years, leaving millions without secure electricity.
It has invited Hazara representatives to join a commission
to review the plan.
