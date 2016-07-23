Afghan forces retake district near northern city of Kunduz
KABUL Afghan security forces have regained control of a district centre close to the northern city of Kunduz that fell to Taliban insurgents earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani expressing readiness to fight all forms of terrorism together in the most active way after Saturday's bomb blasts in Kabul, Russian media cited the Kremlin as saying.
Twin explosions tore through a street demonstration by members of Afghanistan's mainly Shi'ite Muslim Hazara minority in Kabul, killing at least 80 people and wounding more than 230 in a suicide attack claimed by Islamic State.
"The head of the Russian state strongly condemned this cynical crime committed against peaceful citizens and reiterated readiness to continue the most active cooperation with the authorities and people of Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism," Russian media quoted a Kremlin statement as saying.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka has regained a lucrative EU trade concession it lost over concerns about human rights, mainly benefiting its garments export industry, but it will be subject to vigorous monitoring, the European Union said on Tuesday.