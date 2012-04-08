By Rob Taylor
KABUL, April 8 Support is building among
Afghanistan's regional neighbours for a comprehensive peace
process with the Taliban, but Pakistan's backing and access to
insurgent leaders are crucial to getting stalled talks on track,
a top Afghan diplomat said.
Jawed Ludin, the deputy foreign minister and senior
negotiator in talks with Washington on an Afghan-U.S. strategic
pact, also said the two allies were near agreement on a deal to
curb controversial night raids by NATO troops on Afghan homes.
But Ludin - the main architect of Afghan foreign policy -
said both sides had failed to communicate the benefits of the
pact and dampen anxiety among Afghans that foreigners were
preparing to abandon the country after a 2014 withdrawal of
Western combat troops.
"We need to communicate better, we need to explain it
better. There are various interests, there are people who play
this up the wrong way, they explain it the wrong way," Ludin
told Reuters late on Saturday ahead of a trip to Australia.
"Some would like to see this as our inability to succeed and
then the end of commitment."
The United States and Afghanistan have for months been
negotiating on a strategic pact for a long-term presence in
Afghanistan of U.S. advisers and possibly some elite troops,
while at the same time trying to draw the Afghan Taliban and
other insurgents into twin-track peace talks.
But in March the Taliban suspended exploratory negotiations
with the United States, seen by backers as a way to end the
country's conflict, while refusing to meet President Hamid
Karzai's government, calling its officials U.S. "stooges".
Ludin, a former chief of staff and spokesman for Karzai,
said he was confident an agreement would soon be signed with
Qatar to open a Taliban representative office in the Gulf state
as a vehicle for talks, about which he was "positive".
Ludin said he also held strong hopes that both Pakistan and
Saudi Arabia's governments would weigh in to give political
momentum to Afghan government efforts to engage the Taliban.
"We are working under the assumption that once this process
moves, and once we bring some of the other contributing elements
to this, we need to make sure we create an environment with
support from not just Pakistan, but other countries - notably
Saudi Arabia - but above all Pakistan," said Ludin.
"I think at the regional level, we seem to be coming closer
to a consensus that is basically the need of the day, and that
there will have to be a political process, there will have to be
something done to end violence and bring peace to Afghanistan."
The "key contribution" for talks to succeed would need to be
from Pakistan, where the Afghan president travelled in February
to ask for access to Taliban leaders belonging so the so-called
Quetta Shura (council), Ludin said.
Named after the Pakistani city where they are said to be
based, Shura members would be the decision makers in any
substantive peace negotiations. But Pakistan denies any top
insurgents enjoy sanctuary within its borders.
"SPOILER" ALERT
"There are a number of elements and we all know what those
are. The question of access, the question of providing a
conducive environment for contacts to be established and for
talks to take place wherever they are," Ludin said.
"We need to bring about an environment where leadership of
the Taliban can viably use that office to engage with
Afghanistan, with the government of Afghanistan, in constructive
forward-looking talks about the peace process and about taking
this step forward."
A revitalised peace process would be in the interests of the
entire region, Ludin said, although some groups he would not
name were acting as "spoilers" to a negotiated peace after
decades of war during which millions of Afghans have fled.
While he would not clarify whether he meant neighbouring
nations, reports in the United States this week said American
officials believed Iranian agents had been active in trying to
instigate violent protests in Afghanistan after the inadvertent
burning of Korans by a U.S soldier at a NATO base.
"There is no doubt that there are various diverging
interests at work," Ludin said. "What is important is that we
really do not create excuses and opportunities for spoilers, for
elements that wish to undermine the current transition. That
should be our priority and that will be our priority."
Karzai has demanded U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw
from Afghan villages after an American soldier allegedly
massacred 17 civilians in Kandahar, while the burning of Korans
in February triggered protest riots that raged for a week.
Afghanistan had signed strategic agreements with several
countries contributing troops to the 130,000-strong NATO
coalition in the country, including Britain and Italy. The
government would soon finalise one more with close U.S. ally
Australia, Ludin said before leaving for Canberra.
The transition to fully Afghan-provided security to be
completed by 2014 was poorly understood, he said, as the country
would then enter a period of transformation, with Western aid
and advisers likely to remain in the country.
Economic aid would also continue to ensure no sudden
economic collapse and flight of capital as wealthy Afghans and
businesses moved their assets to safety elsewhere.
"In the last 10 years, it has been about military security
assistance to Afghanistan. Now that we have our own
institutions, we don't need that kind of support. What we need
is your political commitment ... and also not least your
economic assistance in the long term," he said.
Ludin said the government had made clear it was interested
in a political solution with the Taliban and denied strategic
partnership talks with the U.S. and other nations were
inconsistent with Islamist demands for foreign troops and
advisers to leave the country, and for Islamic-focused reform.
