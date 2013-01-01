* Peace negotiator hopeful of reconciliation prospects
* Everyone agrees military solution no longer realistic, he
says
* Stanekzai recalls brush with death at hands of Taliban
suicide bomber
(Adds quotes, details, colour)
By Michael Georgy and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, Jan 1 A top Afghan peace negotiator said
he was cautiously optimistic about prospects for reconciliation
with the Taliban and that all sides now realised a military
solution to the war was not possible.
Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai also told Reuters that the Kabul
government hoped to transform the Afghan Taliban, who have
proved resilient after more than a decade of war against
U.S.-led NATO and Afghan troops, into a political movement.
He predicted the highly lethal Haqqani militant network, the
most experienced at guerrilla warfare, would join the peace
process if the Afghan Taliban started formal talks.
Signs are emerging that the Afghan government is gaining
momentum in its drive to persuade the Taliban to lay down their
arms before most NATO combat troops pull out by the end of 2014,
a timeline that makes many Afghans nervous.
Members of the Afghan government, the Taliban and some of
their old enemies in the Northern Alliance, which fought the
Taliban for years, discussed ways of easing the conflict during
a recent meeting in France.
"I think one consensus was that everybody acknowledged that
nobody will win by military (means)," said Stanekzai, who was
badly wounded in a 2011 Taliban suicide bombing attack.
"Everybody acknowledged that we have to enter into a meaningful
negotiation."
Pakistan, long accused of supporting Afghan insurgents such
as the Taliban, has sent the strongest signals yet that it will
deliver on promises of helping the Kabul government and the
United States bring stability to its neighbour. Pakistan is seen
as critical to the process after three decades of upheaval in
Afghanistan.
Ten years of Soviet occupation were followed by devastating
civil war and the rise of the Taliban, who ruled from 1996 to
2001.
On Monday, Pakistan freed four Afghan Taliban prisoners who
Afghan officials said were close to the group's reclusive
leader, Mullah Mohammed Omar, and still had the clout to
persuade commanders to pursue peace.
"EVERYBODY SHOULD BENEFIT"
Stanekzai stressed that in order to bring long-term
stability, reconciliation efforts should aim to bring the
Taliban and other insurgents into Afghan politics.
"The purpose of the peace process is we want all Afghans to
be part of the political system," said Stanekzai, who studied at
Cambridge and was in charge of disarmament in Afghanistan before
becoming a senior member of the High Peace Council.
"This peace process should not just be a deal between a few
people or between the government and the Taliban, but everybody
should benefit from the peace process, and everybody should see
a peaceful prospect for themselves for the future."
Some activists fear that the government will make
concessions in order to pacify the Taliban that could hurt
efforts to improve women's rights.
Stanekzai said Afghan security forces had made progress but
acknowledged that more work was needed to ensure they would be
ready to take over when the U.S. combat mission ends in 2014.
He also believes a free and fair presidential election in
April 2014 are essential to prevent any further conflict. The
last vote was plagued by allegations of widespread fraud.
"This is the time where we have to enter in negotiations to
make sure that does not happen. But, as you know, politicians
are always politicians. They are always in a power game."
Stanekzai warned that reconciliation was complex, with many
moving parts having to be synchronised.
The Haqqanis, who are close to al Qaeda and have been blamed
for a number of high-profile attacks on Western and Afghan
targets in Kabul, are regarded as a possible spoiler.
But Stanekzai did not seem too concerned about the group.
"When you go to a market you always use a brand name and
then you sell your very low-quality product under that brand
name," he said.
"We enter a negotiation with the Taliban which is the brand
marketable name. The rest is easy."
Asked if he thought there would be a major breakthrough in
peace efforts this year, Stanekzai said conditions had been
established to make that possible. But he noted that Afghanistan
was highly unpredictable.
"Anything can happen. You don't know which direction these
different actors will take," he said.
Stanekzai knows that first hand.
He recalled how a man posing as a Taliban peace envoy kissed
the hand of ex-Afghan president and chairman of the High Peace
Council Burhanuddin Rabbani before detonating a bomb hidden in
his turban.
Rabbani was killed instantly and Stanekzai was badly
wounded. Faith in Islam has helped him recover.
"The suicide bomber was between the both of us and when he
lowered his head, I remember there was a light and a bang and
that was the last thing I remember. Next thing I remember was I
was in the hospital," said Stanekzai, sitting near his cane.
"It's life," he said. "In Islam, in our religion, it says
even if you are in the middle of fire, Allah can save you."
