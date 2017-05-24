CANCUN, Mexico, May 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
A fghanistan has improved its capacity to respond to natural
disasters but needs a drastic overhaul of its infrastructure to
cope better with devastating earthquakes, floods and landslides,
a top official said on Wednesday.
Improving roads and transportation along with irrigation,
education and medical care are critical priorities in the
conflict-wracked nation where two out of five people live in
poverty, said State Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, speaking on the
sidelines of a major United Nations conference on disasters.
"All infrastructure we've built is not resilient enough to
resist different shocks, either natural or unfortunately
security situations on the ground," Barmak told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Although Afghanistan has invested heavily in its
infrastructure over the last 15 years, the impact of disasters
has caused deep economic losses, he said.
Afghanistan needs to undertake a sweeping assessment of its
critical infrastructure to determine how much is at risk and can
be upgraded, he said.
He said a World Bank report, due to be released next month,
identifies the major risks facing the nation and will form the
framework of a disaster risk reduction program.
Barmak, who did not put a figure on the potential price of
an infrastructure overhaul, said the cost would pay off in terms
of reduced losses from disasters.
According to a copy of the World Bank's disaster risk
summary, natural hazards are "exacerbating vulnerability and
poverty" in the country where the poorest families are almost
twice as likely to suffer the impacts of natural disasters than
are wealthier households.
Flooding is the most frequent disaster, causing average
damages of $54 million U.S. a year, while earthquake damages
were estimated at $80 million a year.
More than 20,000 people have been killed by natural hazards
since 1980, the report said. Half of them died since 1990 in
earthquakes.
Steps taken to decentralized authority have improved
disaster response, and "we are better prepared compared to year
or two year ago," said Barmak.
But he added: "That doesn't mean we have well-built
institutional capacity to cope with different type of disasters
more strategically and professionally."
He estimated it could take a decade for the government to
have sufficient specialized, professional institutions to cope
with large-scale disasters.
While development experts frequently promote the use of
insurance mechanisms to help protect critical infrastructure and
reduce exposure to risk, Barmak said it would take years for
such a concept to catch on in Afghanistan.
Insurance is not a likely option in a nation that lacks the
means to track public- and private-sector spending or calculate
an annual Gross Domestic Product, he said.
"We have not been yet connected or integrated into the
global economic system," he said.
Running until Friday, the Global Platform for Disaster Risk
Reduction in Cancun is the first major meeting since the 15-year
Sendai framework was hammered out in Japan in 2015, setting
ambitious targets for governments to cut deaths and economic
losses from disasters by 2030.
The Sendai targets also include limiting damage to
infrastructure and disruption to basic services and widening
access to early warning systems and public disaster risk
information.
(Reporting by Sophie Hatres, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst
)