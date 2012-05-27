(Adds USAid response, paras 17,18)
By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL May 27 When the Afghan government
unveiled plans for a road linking his small village to larger
centres elsewhere, Rahmanullah was so enthusiastic he offered a
section of his farm for the route, thinking it would help move
his produce to larger markets.
He even signed up for the construction gang, earning $6 a
day to help build the 28 km-long route from Gardez, the capital
of east Paktia province, and Rahmanullah's home in the
mountainous Mirzaki district.
But two years on and Rahmanullah's farming land has gone and
the road has largely disintegrated, along with the hopes of
local people for a less hardscrabble life in a province where
the insurgency offers much-needed money for fighters.
"I gave my farming field for free to the builders to give us
a road and this is the result," Rahmanullah said, glumly
pointing to a cratered and crumbling surface snaking from his
village.
Like other similar projects meant to build prosperity under
the counter-insurgent orthodoxy that people with jobs won't
fight, the Mirzaki road fell victim to shoddy construction and
kickbacks in the award of lucrative building contracts.
More than $57 billion has been spent on Afghanistan's
reconstruction since the toppling of the former Taliban
government in 2001, but critics says millions of dollars have
been misspent as donor aid is parachuted on to an opaque maze of
local and international contractors.
Afghanistan is regularly ranked close to the bottom of
countries most affected by corruption, according to the
Berlin-based graft watchdog Transparency International, with
donors linking ongoing aid as the war winds down to improvement
in its record.
"The village people hoped the new road would help them find
good markets for their vegetables and fruit, getting them there
on time before they spoiled," said Rahmanullah, who like many
Afghans has one name.
According to a Paktia provincial official, the $7 million
contract for construction of the Mirzaki road was given to an
Afghan company named Seven Star, but was then sold on to another
local contractor for less than $6 million.
Qari Fahim, Seven Star's owner, blamed the convoluted
contracting process for failing to release the money on time.
"I got only 25 percent of the contract upfront. Other
instalments for the rest were delayed for months. Finally I had
to hand over the project to another company for less money,"
Fahim told Reuters.
Another 105-km road joining Paktia to neighbouring Khost
province, to the northeast, has also been crippled by graft and
kickbacks, some Afghan officials concerned about the problem say
on condition of anonymity, fearing repercussions.
That contract, worth $126 million, was awarded to an
Indian-based company three years ago, but it was then onsold to
an Afghan contractor for $84 million. The road is still
incomplete.
Visiting a half-finished part of the route, Paktia governor
Juma Khan Humdard fumed at the contract skimming, which forces
contractors lower on the chain to skimp on costs and build
less-durable roads guaranteed to deteriorate.
"There has been corruption, kickbacks. That's why this road
can't be built," Humdard said.
ROADS TO STABILITY
Road-building has been a major priority for President Hamid
Karzai and Western backers as his government's popularity fades
over its inability to deliver the progress sought by voters in a
country where a third of the 30 million population live beneath
the poverty line.
The U.S. Agency for International Development promised to
build as much as 1,900 km of roads under one programme but
delivered less than a tenth of that when the programme was cut
last year, after U.S. taxpayers had spent almost $270 million.
USAid did not address specific accusations about the
programme, but a spokesman told Reuters it had invested $2
billion in total to build and rehabilitate 1,800 km of roads.
Afghan officials said while 6,700 km of road had been
asphalted across Afghanistan, around 4,000 km were quickly
deteriorating due to shoddy construction and graft.
The problem even extends to the capital, where poor drainage
and heavy winter rains and snow left many major roads choked
with traffic jams and impassable.
"We need around $70 million for maintenance of poorly
constructed roads built with inadequate materials," Ahmad Shah,
the deputy minister of public works, told Reuters.
Azizullah Ludin, the head of the government's anti-graft
unit in Kabul, criticised civilian/military Provincial
Reconstruction Teams, or PRTs, for their method of awarding
contracts, which sees kickbacks go to contracting companies.
"There is no transparency in contract letting by PRTs or
other foreign military units. The contracting companies take a
share for themselves and then pass contracts over to others
desperate to break into potentially lucrative aid contracts.
"We have a case of a $50 million contract awarded to a
foreign company with no equipment or machinery, who then passed
it to an Afghan company for $30 million," Ludin said.
"It's not only Afghan companies, but foreigners. There are
many such cases, not only in roads, but in almost every part of
construction."
Ludin said construction of many buildings had also been
suspended due to poor quality of materials used, from schools to
hospitals and government buildings.
"A $9 million health clinic was built in Bamiyan province.
When we inspected it, it was found to be vulnerable to collapse
because of winter snow and even small earthquakes," he said.
The governor in volatile southern Helmand province, Gulab
Mangal, said he had suspended construction of three major roads
through the province last month after complaints from local
villagers that they had been poorly built.
The roads were meant to connect the provincial capital
Lashkar Gah to Giresk and Nawa districts, as well as the town of
Marjah, where U.S. surge troops fought one of the fiercest
battles of the Afghan war in 2010.
Mangal also blamed the bidding process and said construction
companies had been awarded contracts based on their family or
business connections with deciding officials in Kabul, rather
than their ability to deliver or any knowledge of Helmand.
"Government officials, lawmakers and even the Taliban
received a share of money from those contracts," an official
told Reuters in Kabul. "There have been amounts of money
involved."
