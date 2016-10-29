KABUL Oct 30 Billions of dollars spent building
up Afghanistan's road infrastructure over more than a decade
risk going to waste because of poor maintenance, a U.S.
Congressional oversight body said on Saturday.
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction
said U.S. agencies had spent $2.8 billion since 2002 building
roads in Afghanistan but wear and tear as well as the Taliban
insurgency had damaged the system badly.
"USAID and (the Department of Defense) spent billions of
dollars on road construction in Afghanistan, but have had only
limited success in ensuring the long-term sustainability of
those roads," the report said.
Improving transport links will be vital if Afghanistan is to
develop an economy strong enough to stand on its own once
international donors, who earlier this year pledged some $15
billion in aid to 2020, leave.
But the dire state of the highways, exposed to a harsh
climate and regularly blocked and mined by insurgents, is
regularly highlighted by horrific road accidents which occur
periodically.
SIGAR's report said a recent survey it conducted had shown
that 54 percent of the country's road infrastructure needed
rehabilitation beyond simple repairs, with maintenance efforts
hindered by poor security, lack of capacity and corruption.
It said the U.S. military in Afghanistan had "acknowledged
that the Afghan government was unable to sustain the roads that
had been transferred to it."
The report quoted an official from the Afghan Ministry of
Public works as saying the vital stretch of highway between the
capital Kabul and Kandahar in the south was "beyond repair and
needs to be rebuilt" due to roadside bombs and general wear.
The official was quoted as saying that 20 percent of
Afghanistan's roads were destroyed and 80 percent continued to
deteriorate. Other officials said proper maintenance of the
system would require $100 million a year.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Richard Balmforth)