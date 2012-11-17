KUNAR, Afghanistan Nov 17 Three Afghan
policemen guarding a bank turned robbers, stealing more than
$200,000 from a branch in the east of the country, an official
said on Saturday.
One of the rogue cops is on the run after his two
accomplices were nabbed following Friday's heist. Most of the 12
million afghanis ($222,760) looted from a branch of state-owned
Afghanistan Bank in Nuristan province had been recovered, said
regional governor Tameem Nooristani.
"Two policemen have been detained with 9.5 million afghanis
of the stolen money but the search for the third culprit is
ongoing," Nooristani said.
Afghanistan's Western-backed government has promised to make
law and order a priority ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign
combat troops by the end of 2014, but discipline is a major
problem among a 140,000-strong police force often accused of
corruption and human rights abuses.
