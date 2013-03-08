KABUL A NATO contractor was killed on Friday by individuals dressed as members of the Afghan security forces in eastern Afghanistan, the coalition's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said.

The killing was the second so-called "insider", or green-on-blue, attack this year, when Afghan security forces turn their weapons on the NATO-led forces who train them and fight Taliban insurgents in the country.

ISAF said in a statement that one "ISAF-contracted civilian" was killed, and declined to give the nationality.

Seventy-three members of the NATO-led forces have been killed so far in such attacks, which have seriously eroded trust between coalition and Afghan forces, who are under mounting pressure to contain the insurgency before most foreign troops leave by the end of next year.

