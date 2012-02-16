KABUL Feb 16 Russia hopes to embark on a
series of ambitious construction projects in Afghanistan aimed
at reinforcing fragile stability in the country where Soviet
troops fought a disastrous, decade-long war, its envoy to Kabul
said on Thursday.
Though not connected by land, Moscow sees war-ravaged
Afghanistan as a neighbour and is concerned by what it describes
as the two-pronged threat of drugs and terrorism which reach
Russia through ex-Soviet Central Asian countries.
Andrey Avetisyan said Russia had limited involvement in
Afghan reconstruction over the last decade "because it was all
about fighting, and since we are not fighting, we didn't see
much place for our activity".
But that approach has changed. "Now, we're trying to kind of
start anew," he told Reuters in the glistening rebuilt embassy,
a third of its Soviet size during the war, whose end 23 years
ago on Wednesday was marked by Afghans and Russians.
Russia hopes to begin with reconstructing around 150
Soviet-era projects, from Afghanistan's most important stretch
of highway, the congested and ageing Salang tunnel, to a Kabul
bread factory that once fed the entire Afghan security forces.
For these, many of which were built by Soviets before they
invaded in 1979, the same technology, documentation and even the
same engineers still exist, meaning the Russians are in prime
position to take over the work, Avetisyan said.
Moscow then aims to delve into new ventures, involving oil
extraction, hydroelectric projects, housing and possibly even
build the country's first railway network.
The Asian Development Bank a year ago estimated
Afghanistan's infrastructure requirements at more than $4
billion.
Avetisyan declined to put a price tag on the Russian
projects, but said a meeting in two weeks in Moscow, with Afghan
Finance Minister Omar Zakhilwal, should shed more light on the
exact proposals and what will be agreed upon.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, oil major
Rosneft, state railway firm Russian Railways,
second-biggest oil producer LUKOIL and state power
holding company Inter RAO, as well as others, were
interested in concrete projects in Afghanistan, he said.
"We're not going to tell the Afghans how to live, which life
to live -- we stopped doing this 25 years ago," said Avetisyan,
who worked for the Soviet government in Kabul, becoming fluent
in Afghanistan's two main languages, Dari and Pashto.
"We just want to have a friendly, independent Afghanistan as
our neighbour... Economic development should go first, because
there cannot be security without (this). The roots of insecurity
are in the problems for people to find jobs, have a home."
"PAST TEN YEARS ALMOST WASTED"
Escalating violence across Afghanistan in the 11th year of
an increasingly unpopular war has sent tremors of worry across
Russia, which borders mainly Muslim former Soviet republics in
Central Asia, and which is battling a growing Islamist
insurgency in its own volatile North Caucasus.
The flow of Afghan heroin, branded a threat to national
security by the Kremlin, has also set off alarm bells in a
country which health officials warn is the world's top user of
heroin, spurring a crippling HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Underscoring those fears is the looming deadline of end-2014
for NATO to train a 350,000-strong force of Afghan police and
soldiers who will take over all security responsibilities from
foreign combat troops, who will also leave by that time.
Avetisyan said Washington was at risk of repeating the
errant ways of its Cold War foe in approaching Afghanistan.
"They (the U.S.) came 10 years ago, thought they could fix it
very quickly, and then leave. Exactly the same mistake that the
Soviet army made," he said of its dispirited 1989 exit from a
war that took 15,000 Soviet lives.
After the Soviets rushed out, the Afghan communist
government collapsed, leading to infighting between warlords and
a vicious civil war that reduced much of Kabul to rubble and
paved the way for the Taliban's rise to power in 1996.
Avetisyan lamented the slow economic development over the
last decade, echoing the discontent of many ordinary Afghans who
accuse the U.S. force in their country of not building enough.
"The past ten years were almost wasted in this sense," he
said.
"... Why have the Americans achieved so little in terms of
economic development? Because it is not in their plans and it
still is not, I am afraid."
