By Kay Johnson
KABUL, Sept 27 Afghanistan will delay paying
salaries to hundreds of thousands of civil servants next month
because it does not have enough money, a finance ministry
official said on Saturday.
The acknowledgment that it is now impossible to pay October
salaries on time highlights the huge challenges facing new
leader Asraf Ghani, who is to be sworn in as president of the
violence-torn country on Monday after months of turmoil
following a disputed election result.
Alongside the fight with the Taliban insurgency,
Afghanistan's fiscal crisis is the most immediate problem facing
Ghani and coalition partner Abdullah Abdullah. The two agreed to
a unity government last week, breaking the election deadlock.
Afghanistan's treasury now holds less than the 6.5 billion
Afghanis ($116 million) needed to begin processing monthly
salaries, said Alhaj Mohammad Aqa, director-general of treasury
in the ministry.
He would not say exactly how much money the government had
in its coffers, only that it was not enough to meet the payroll.
"Right now, we don't have that much," Aqa said.
The October shortfall will affect only civilian government
workers - Afghan military and police salaries should come on
time because they are paid from a separate fund, he added.
Afghanistan has asked for $537 million in emergency funds
from the United States to meet its budget commitments through
December, but so far has not received approval, Aqa said.
Even if that additional funding is approved within a week
it's now too late to process the October payroll on time and
government salaries will come at least one or two weeks late, he
added.
It will be the first time in recent years that the
government has had to delay paying salaries for lack of funds,
Aqa said, although he acknowledged that civil servants are often
paid late because of poor administration.
Next month's payroll processing was supposed to start on
Saturday and payments made on Oct. 14. Payroll processing, which
generally takes one or two weeks, will now start in mid-October
after the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, Aqa said.
By that time, he said, the government hopefully will have
collected enough revenue -- or gotten a cash infusion from
donors -- to make up the shortfall.
"After Eid I hope we can start the payments, but not at one
time for all government employees," Aqa said. "Maybe during the
two weeks after, we can pay for them all."
Foreign donors already fund more than two thirds of
Afghanistan's budget, as they mostly have since the 2001
military intervention to topple the Taliban's radical Islamist
regime for sheltering al Qaeda's leadership after the 9/11
terrorist attacks on the United States.
The Afghan government has long struggled to raise revenue
through taxes and customs duties in a country with rampant
corruption. Uncertainty surrounding the departure of foreign
combat troops at the end of the year, plus the election turmoil
of recent months, has sent revenue collections plummeting.
According to budget projections the government should have
collected about 99 billion Afghanis ($1.7 billion) by the end
September. Aqa said actual collections were short by 25 percent.
U.S. ambassador James Cunningham recently confirmed that
Afghanistan had asked for emergency money to pay its bills
through the end of the year. He said any such additional funds
would have to be borrowed from coming years' donor commitments.
"There isn't going to be new money," he said.
Any end-of-year bailout is likely to be conditional on
commitments by the new government of Ghani and Abdullah to both
cut government spending and find ways to increase revenue
collection, he added.
