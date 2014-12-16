KABUL Dec 16 Afghanistan's army has stopped
taking soldiers to and from work in the capital, deeming it too
dangerous after a string of bomb attacks on buses carrying
soldiers killed more than a dozen of them, an official said on
Tuesday.
The decision was another sign of deteriorating security and
heightened fear in Kabul two weeks before the U.S.-led combat
mission ends after 13 years, and most foreign troops withdraw,
leaving the fight against Taliban insurgents to Afghan forces.
Four buses carrying Afghan soldiers have been hit by suicide
bombers in Kabul in the past two months, with the latest killing
seven soldiers on Saturday. Six were killed in an attack two
days earlier.
The Taliban are fighting to expel foreign forces and bring
down the U.S.-backed government.
With soldiers increasingly a target, the Ministry of Defence
cancelled its long-time practice of shuttling soldiers to and
from work.
"For now, it is stopped," said ministry spokesman Dawlat
Waziri. He would not elaborate on what else might be done to get
soldiers to work.
"Some measures have been taken to avoid further casualties
after recent attacks and incidents. ... We cannot share them
right now."
On Monday, employees were seen streaming out of the Ministry
of Defence on foot, leaving work early to find their own way
home.
Among the options being discussed was having soldiers wear
civilian clothes on their way to their posts and changing into
uniforms there, according to one army officer.
The defence ministry is also discussing giving soldiers a
monthly allowance of 3,000 afghanis ($51) to take buses or
taxis, said the officer, who declined to be identified.
That the army is having trouble protecting soldiers
highlights the bleak reality of the war, even as the
international force draws down to about 12,500 troops and shifts
to a support role.
Fighting is still fierce more than a dozen years after the
Taliban government was toppled to punish it for sheltering al
Qaeda leaders accused of masterminding the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks on U.S. cities.
Deaths among Afghan security forces are set to reach a new
high this year, with more than 4,600 police and soldiers killed
as of November.
Civilian deaths, also, were near record levels, with more
than 1,500 people killed in the first six months of 2014, 17
percent higher than the same period last year, according to the
United Nations.
Nearly 3,500 foreign soldiers have died in the Afghan war,
including about 2,200 Americans.
