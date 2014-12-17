KABUL Dec 17 A U.S. drone strike in eastern Afghanistan killed four Pakistani Taliban and seven other insurgents, a district official said Wednesday.

Mahlem Mashuq, the governor of Sherzad district in Nangarhar province, said the drone's missiles hit a pickup truck killing all 11 occupants on Tuesday afternoon, as members of the Pakistani Taliban were staging a siege on a school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar near the Afghan border. (Reporting by Rafiz Sherzad and Hamid Shalizi. Writing by Kay Johnson)