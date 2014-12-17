(Adds comment, detail)
By Rafiz Sherzad
JALALABAD, Afghanistan Dec 17 A U.S. drone
strike in eastern Afghanistan killed four Pakistani Taliban
members and seven other insurgents, a district government
official said Wednesday.
The drone's missiles killed the militants on Tuesday
afternoon as members of the Pakistani Taliban were attacking a
school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, near the Afghan
border, said Mahlem Mashuq, the governor of Sherzad district in
Nangarhar province.
"Based on our findings, 11 insurgents, four of them
Pakistani Taliban, were travelling in a pickup truck that was
hit by a drone strike, killing all of them," Mashuq said.
The Pakistani and Afghan branches of the hard-line Islamist
Taliban are loosely allied and operate across the porous border
between the countries.
Both are dedicated to overthrowing their countries'
governments and establishing rule by their strict interpretation
of Islamic law.
The Afghan Taliban, however, issued a statement condemning
Tuesday's Pakistani Taliban attack on the school in Peshawar
that killed 141 people.
