(Recast with president's speech on security handover)
By Hamid Shalizi and Mohammad Stanekzai
KABUL Jan 1 Afghanistan assumed full
responsibility for security from departing foreign combat troops
on Thursday, a day after Afghan army mortar shells killed at
least 20 civilians attending a wedding party in volatile
southern Helmand province.
The move will test the readiness of 350,000 Afghan forces
who will bear responsibility for fighting increasingly organised
Taliban insurgents.
The U.S.-led coalition troops formally ended their combat
mission more than 13 years the Islamist Taliban government was
toppled in late 2001 for sheltering the planners of the Sept.
11, 2001, attacks on American cities.
However, about 13,000 foreign troops, mostly Americans, will
remain in the country under a new two-year mission named
"Resolute Support" to train Afghan troops.
"I want to congratulate my people today that Afghan forces
are now able to take full security responsibility in protecting
their country's soil and sovereignty," President Ashraf Ghani
said in a speech to mark the handover.
Afghan army mortar rounds killed at least 20 civilians and
wounded scores attending a wedding party in Helmand on
Wednesday, provincial officials said.
General Mahmoud, the deputy Commander of the Afghan 215
corps in the province, said artillery was fired from three
directions at a village in Sangin district where the wedding was
held on Wednesday.
"What we know so far is that our soldiers fired mortar
rounds from three outposts but we do not know whether it was
intentional," Mahmoud told Reuters.
"We have launched our investigation and will punish those
who did this."
Gul Pasha Bakhtiar, deputy provincial police chief, said 26
civilians, including women and children, were killed and 41
wounded by mortar shells fired from the army side.
At least 3,188 Afghan civilians were killed in the
intensifying war with Taliban insurgents in 2014, making it the
deadliest year on record for non-combatants, the United Nations
said in a report last week.
As of Nov. 30, the United Nations had recorded a total of
3,188 civilian deaths and 6,429 injuries.
The numbers are a sharp reminder that the Afghan war is far
from over.
For the first time, ground battles between the Taliban and
Afghan forces became the main cause of civilian deaths in 2014.
In previous years, planted bombs killed the most civilians.
While U.S. military officials have portrayed the war as in
the process of being won by Afghan security forces, the national
army and police have also suffered record losses this year, with
more than 4,600 killed.
Since 2001, nearly 3,500 foreign soldiers from 29 countries
have been killed in Afghanistan, including about 2,200
Americans.
(Additional Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Hamid
Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie)