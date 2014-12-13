KABUL Dec 13 Taliban insurgents gunned down a
top official of Afghanistan's Supreme Court as he left his home
in Kabul on Saturday, the latest in a spate of strikes by the
hardline Islamists on a broad range of targets in and around the
Afghan capital.
Heavily fortified Kabul is on high alert after insurgents
stepped up attacks in recent weeks, targeting guesthouses,
government officials and civilians as most foreign troops
prepare to leave the country by the end of this month.
Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul's police chief, said
Atiqullah Raoufi was shot by unknown gunmen in western parts of
Kabul. Raoufi headed the secretariat of the court.
"As Atiqullah Raoufi was leaving his house, gunmen opened
fire and shot him dead," Stanekzai told Reuters, adding that no
one has been detained.
The Afghan Taliban, ousted from power by U.S.-backed Afghan
forces in 2001, claimed responsibility, but did not say why they
had killed him.
Saturday's shooting comes two days after a teenage Taliban
bomber targeted a French-run auditorium packed with people
watching an anti-suicide bombings play, killing one German
national and wounding 16 people. The bombing was a rare strike
on a civilian target.
Elsewhere, a roadside bomb targeted a convoy of foreign
troops in Bagram district of the relatively peaceful Parwan
province north of Kabul on Friday, but caused no casualties,
officials said.
The Taliban, seeking to bring down the government of Ashraf
Ghani and its Western backers, claimed responsibility for the
attack.
On Thursday, a suicide bomber killed six Afghan army
soldiers and wounded 11 in an attack on their bus in Kabul.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel and Nick Macfie)