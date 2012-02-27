* U.S. officers killed in nerve centre of secure ministry
* Both well-liked, relieved to be away from front line
* Police intel officer named as chief suspect
By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, Feb 27 The two high-ranking U.S.
officers were sitting at the nerve centre of one of the most
heavily-guarded buildings in Afghanistan when their killer
walked into their shared office and shot them both in the head.
The audacity of the attack stunned both NATO and the Afghan
government - the gunman had managed to get his weapon through
crowded offices and past door after door secured with electronic
locks into the heart of Afghanistan's Ministy of Interior.
The killing of Air Force Lieutenant Colonel John D. Loftis,
44, from Kentucky, and another unnamed major, on Saturday also
raised awkward questions about the alliance's future strategy in
the battle-scarred country.
NATO was hoping military advisors like the two U.S. officers
would play a much bigger role in Afghanistan as international
troops wound down their involvement in the conflict.
But after the double murder it moved quickly to withdraw all
staff from ministries dotted around the Afghan capital.
The two U.S. officers had been working in what workers
dubbed "the brain", the two-storey command and control centre
located several metres from the main interior ministry building.
With American workers on the ground floor and Afghans above,
it buzzes with NATO and U.S. military advisors who coordinate
operations with the Afghan National Police.
Their work is a key part of NATO's training mission to
create reliable Afghan security forces to take over before
foreign combat troops leave by end-2014.
OFFICERS "WELL-LIKED"
Senior Afghan security sources, who spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity, say the killer made it past several
doors with electronic, push-button locks to reach his targets.
Workers said the men were both well-liked by their Afghan
counterparts, who described them as jovial and upbeat.
One of them had even learned Afghanistan's two main
languages, Dari and Pashto - a rare feat among U.S. officers in
the country - earning him enormous respect.
Colleagues said the men had expressed relief at being away
from the front line, in a protected ministry.
"Even though their door had a cypher lock, they would ...
open the door to a knock from visitors, that is how safe they
felt there," a security source said.
Neither of the men were armed, said sources. Both had
removed their body armour before entering the building that is
considered the most secure part of the ministry.
Just after 4pm on Saturday, the attacker entered their room,
the fourth or fifth office along on the ground floor, and opened
fire.
"One of them was shot five times in his forehead, the other
got three," an Afghan security source told Reuters.
"After the killer shot them, he casually walked out and
closed the door," another source said.
Workers ducked under their desks in panic when the shots
rang out. When the bodies were found, some thought the officers
had shot each other.
The facts only started to emerge when staff watched CCTV
footage and carried out a head count to show one worker was
missing.
Authorities have named the chief suspect as Abdul Saboor,
25, a police intelligence officer working at the ministry.
Some have said Saboor, a devout Muslim who knew the Koran by
heart, may have been enraged by the burning of copies of the
Muslim holy book at a NATO base last week.
Thousands of Afghans have held violent protests over the
incident, which NATO described as a tragic blunder. The Taliban
later claimed responsibility for the double murder and said the
killings were in retaliation for the desecration of the Korans.
Saboor's colleagues said he was very stressed leading up to
the day of the shooting, citing family trouble at home, a tiny
mountainous village in the Salang district north of Kabul, which
has seen little incursion from Taliban forces.
For a day after they attack, a signal from Saboor's mobile
phone suggested he might still be in Kabul. But later, the
signal shut off and the trail went cold.
(Writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Michael Georgy and
Andrew Heavens)