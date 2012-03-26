KABUL An Afghan police officer shot and killed a NATO soldier in eastern Afghanistan, the alliance said on Monday, the same day as two British troops were killed in the south of the country by a rogue Afghan soldier.

"According to operational reports, the ISAF service member was shot by an alleged member of the Afghan Local Police as the security force approached a ... checkpoint," the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, an Afghan army soldier shot two British soldiers at their headquarters in Helmand province, killing them both.

