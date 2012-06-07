(Note strong language in paragraph 12)
By Rob Taylor
COMBAT OUTPOST PIRTLE-KING, Afghanistan, June 7 (Reuters) -
U .S. Staff-Sergeant Joshua Danison cranes his neck to survey
jagged ridges vertical and black above him on the eastern edge
of Afghanistan, then reels off the rules here for survival as a
Chinook transport helicopter thumps away into the darkness.
"Welcome to Combat Outpost Pirtle-King. Here we only move
around at night. If you must move in daytime, make sure you stay
close in against the northern walls, as most attacks come from
there," he says. "If you must move in the open, do it at a run."
NATO commanders cite security gains, eleven years in the
war, ahead of a 2014 withdrawal by most foreign combat troops,
but there are still pockets like this, where the insurgent
threat is so potent that U.S. soldiers can barely move.
COP Pirtle-King, or PK, is a low collection of rockfill
walls, trenches and camouflage net, built to help secure the
sole road running through the strategic Kunar River Valley and
intersect insurgent supply routes from Pakistan.
But the forested mountains on both sides provide perfect
cover for the insurgents, including a persistent sniper whose
aim has been steadily getting closer to the handful of U.S. and
Afghan troops here.
Faced with the threat of so-called plunging fire, soldiers
have adjusted routines to carry out most tasks at night, apart
from sporadic daytime patrols and manning a trio of guard towers
where guns angle up to point high into the rocks above.
When not filling sandbags and extending their walls or doing
vehicle maintenance in darkness, they sleep through the daytime
heat or just read books and talk within the dusty walkways
inside the walls, waiting to repel the next attack.
"PK is kinda like the childhood fortress that we never got
when we were kids," quips Danison, 31, a race car fan from
Concord in North Carolina, who spends his days following the
fortunes of drivers half a world away.
"It is pretty interesting, the lifestyle is a lot different,
being on kind of a vampire cycle, but it's pretty cool at the
same time. We all enjoy it here," he says.
In a guard post along the northern wall, two bullet holes
through the plywood remind soldiers here from Alpha Company of
the 1-12 Infantry Regiment of the threat posed by a sniper they
know as "dushman", which is Dari for "enemy".
"It reminds us of 'douche'," says Sgt Rios Omar, 21, from
Brawley California, using an American expletive. "There aren't
many good snipers in this country, but this guy is good."
Written in biro beside the splintered holes is a defiant
challenge: "fuck you, you missed me twice."
USE LATRINES AT YOUR OWN RISK
Dushman shoots from somewhere on a green spur known as "the
finger", above curved hills known as "A Cup" and "C Cup", but
only vaguely similar to breasts. Sometimes fire comes from both
sides of the valley, from the south and north.
"That kind of crossfire is usually a sign it's not Taliban,
but more likely Hizb-i-Islami Gulbuddin. They're a bit more
together," says Danison. "We have pushed them back into the
hills though. They used to fire from pretty much right in
front."
U.S. troops in full body armour run across the central
vehicle park and any open area to reach their rooms or shift
between fortified positions, and use the exposed wooden latrines
and showers at their own risk.
"If you have to go, we recommend you wait until night,"
Danison says. "Here at Pirtle-King, we're pretty much in a
fishbowl, so we typically operate at night. It just mitigates
any exposure during the day."
In a cluster of small rooms more like a submarine than a
ground base, as many as 15 soldiers sleep in bunks stacked four
high against a plywood wall marked outside by a target drawn
where a Taliban rocket grenade hit but did not detonate.
"Bet you can't do it again," reads a sign spray-painted in
black. A double-head axe on the wall is called the "Alamo Axe",
in a dark-humoured reference to last ditch defence in the
unlikely case the Taliban ever tried to overrun the post.
Pirtle-King, named after two soldiers killed at a smaller
observation post near here in 2009, is one of a handful of bases
here due to be shut down as U.S. troops withdraw from the area
and handover to Afghan forces in the Kunar Valley.
Battalion Commander Lt-Col Scott Green says Kunar will make
the transition successfully, as Afghan security forces were
making strong improvements, including running the majority of
patrols beyond the walls of Pirtle-King.
"We are moving security forces deeper into the valleys,"
Green says. "I know it's taking time and is not moving as fast
as we would like, but we can do it here."
