KABUL Feb 25 More than 30 people in Afghanistan
have been killed in avalanches after heavy snow, officials said
on Wednesday, with the bad weather set to last for two more days
after an unusually dry winter led to fears of drought.
Officials warned of a imminent humanitarian emergency in
areas most severely hit by the bad weather, with snow sweeping
through villages and blocking off roads.
"We haven't seen this much snow or this many avalanches for
30 years," said Abdul Rahman Kabiri, acting governor of the
mountainous province of Panjshir, north of Kabul, where more
than 30 people were killed in avalanches.
Kabiri said about 40 people were still reported missing.
"If the central government doesn't provide humanitarian
support, machinery and food soon, this will turn to a disaster,"
he said.
While bringing death and misery to so many people, the snow
is also vital for Afghanistan where much of the rural population
that relies on agriculture depends on snow melting in the
mountains to sustain their crops in the spring and summer.
"Now we are optimistic about the agriculture situation
around the country," said Ministry of Agriculture spokesman
Lotfullah Rashid.
"There will be snow and rain for several days, so the
country won't face a lack of water during the coming year," he
said.
Farming drives the troubled Afghan economy, with about three
quarters of the people living in rural areas, according to a
2014 estimate by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation.
Irrigation is not extensive in Afghanistan, most of which is
semi-arid, and aid efforts over the past decade or more have
focused on trying to extend it, with mixed results.
"If there hadn't been this much snow and rain, next year
could have been a disaster," Rashid said.
(Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Robert Birsel)