* Governor urges humanitarian support for those hit
* Villages blocked off by heavy snow
* Snowfall, however, eases drought fears after dry winter
(Raises death toll)
By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, Feb 25 More than 90 people have been
killed in Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches there for
30 years, officials said on Wednesday, with heavy snow set to
last for two more days after an unusually dry winter led to
fears of drought.
Officials warned of an imminent humanitarian emergency in
areas most severely hit by the bad weather, with snow sweeping
through villages and blocking off roads.
"We haven't seen this much snow, or this many avalanches,
for 30 years," said Abdul Rahman Kabiri, acting governor of the
mountainous province of Panjshir, north of Kabul, where 92
people were killed in avalanches.
"If the central government doesn't provide humanitarian
support, machinery and food soon, this will turn to a disaster,"
he said, adding that 26 people had been injured.
Despite bringing misery to so many people, the snow is vital
for Afghanistan, where much of the rural population dependent on
agriculture relies on snow melting in the mountains to sustain
crops in the spring and summer.
"Now we are optimistic about the agriculture situation
around the country," Ministry of Agriculture spokesman Lotfullah
Rashid said.
"There will be snow and rain for several days, so the
country won't face a lack of water during the coming year."
Farming drives the troubled Afghan economy, with about three
quarters of the people living in rural areas, the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organisation estimated in 2004.
Irrigation is not extensive in Afghanistan, most of which is
semi-arid, and aid efforts over the past decade or more have
focused on trying to extend it, with mixed results.
"If there hadn't been this much snow and rain, next year
could have been a disaster," Rashid said.
(Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Williams)