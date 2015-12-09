* 37 civilians and security personnel, 9 Taliban reported
killed
* Attack risks overshadowing security conference in
Islamabad
* Taliban capture key district in Helmand province
(Adds fighting in Helmand province in paragraphs 1, 7-8)
By Sayed Sarwar Amani and Ismail Sameem
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Dec 9 Dozens of people
were killed in fighting at the airport in the southern Afghan
city of Kandahar after an overnight attack by Taliban insurgents
while a key district in neighbouring Helmand province fell to
the insurgents, officials said on Wednesday.
The attack on the airport, one of the most heavily protected
bases in the country, underlined the Taliban's ability to
inflict serious damage on security forces that are still shaken
by the insurgents' brief capture of the northern city of Kunduz
in September.
With final mopping up operations continuing late on
Wednesday afternoon in Kandahar, 24 hours after the attack
began, 37 civilians and members of Afghan security forces had
been killed and 35 wounded, the defence ministry said.
In addition, nine Taliban were killed and another wounded
with a final survivor still resisting security forces, the
ministry said in a statement, adding that the effort to repel
the attack had proceeded slowly to minimise casualties.
"Afghanistan's national army forces are bravely fighting
terrorists in airport areas and are trying to act cautiously to
avoid harm to civilians," the ministry said.
A doctor at the local hospital, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said 41 people - 37 civilians and 4 soldiers - had
been killed.
In a separate incident in neighbouring Helmand province,
where the Taliban has been increasing pressure for weeks,
insurgents captured the district of Khanishin, a major control
point for drug smuggling routes through the south.
Fourteen policemen were killed and 11 others wounded,
provincial council chief Karim Atal said.
The airport in Kandahar, Afghanistan's second biggest city,
has for years been a major hub for operations of international
forces, most of whom had withdrawn from Afghanistan by the end
of 2014.
A spokesman for NATO's Resolute Support mission said there
had been no reports of casualties among the hundreds of
international personnel at the air base, but he had no other
details.
PEACE CONFERENCE
The raid in one of the Taliban's traditional strongholds
coincided with the start of a regional security conference in
Islamabad, where Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made a plea for
more support from neighbours to fight the growing insurgency.
The Taliban, fighting to re-establish hard-line Islamist
rule after U.S.-led military intervention ousted them from power
in 2001, have been struggling to settle a leadership dispute
which has seen scores killed in fighting between factions.
But the attack in Kandahar showed their continued ability to
inflict damage and will also increase pressure on Ghani's
government to contain the spreading insurgency, which has
claimed thousands of civilian and military casualties since the
start of the year.
Officials said fighters attacked a perimeter area of the
huge and heavily fortified complex on Tuesday evening, initially
taking up position in a school in a residential area of the
site, which houses both a civilian airport and military base.
NATO military personnel, civilian contractors and Afghan
forces are based there.
Earlier, the Taliban said in a statement 150 soldiers had
been killed after suicide attackers had entered the base and
attacked international forces and their Afghan allies. But the
militants have often made exaggerated casualty claims in the
past.
The attack follows an earlier incident in which two suicide
bombers died attacking a police station in Kandahar.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi in
Kabul and Mohammad Stanekzai in Lashkar Gah; Writing by James
Mackenzie; Editing by Nick Macfie, Robert Birsel and Frances
Kerry)