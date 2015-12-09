KANDAHAR, Afghanistan Dec 9 Afghan security
forces in the southern city of Kandahar on Wednesday were
fighting Taliban insurgents who raided the city's sprawling
airport late on Tuesday, officials said.
Sameem Khpalwak, a spokesman for the local governor, said
there had been several casualties among both security forces and
civilians but the exact number was unknown because the area had
not been secured.
A statement from the Taliban said suicide attackers armed
with both light and heavy weapons had entered the base in
Kandahar, one of the traditional heartlands of the Islamist
insurgency, and had attacked international forces and their
Afghan allies.
It said 150 soldiers had been killed but there was no
official confirmation and the movement has often made
exaggerated casualty claims in the past.
A spokesman for NATO's Resolute Support mission said there
had been no reports of casualties among the hundreds of
international personnel on the base but he had no other details.
Taliban insurgents attacked a perimeter section of the
heavily fortified site, which contains both a civilian airport
and a large military base.
The fighters initially took up position in a school building
close to the perimeter of the military area of the site in a
section that contained accommodation for officials.
The Taliban, fighting to re-establish hard-line Islamist
rule after U.S.-led military intervention toppled their regime
in 2001, have been struggling to settle a leadership dispute
which has seen scores killed in fighting between opposing
factions.
But the attack, which coincided with the start of the Heart
of Asia regional security conference in Islamabad, underlined
the movement's continuing ability to attack key targets after
its success in briefly capturing the northern city of Kunduz in
September.
The attack follows an earlier incident in which two suicide
bombers died assaulting a police station in Kandahar, one of the
traditional Taliban strongholds.
