LafargeHolcim to launch Swiss share buyback on June 1
ZURICH, May 31 LafargeHolcim will start on June 1 its share buyback programme worth up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion), the world's biggest cement group said on Wednesday.
ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland, June 18 The United States is right to decide to hold peace talks with the Taliban on Afghanistan, although the process will be difficult, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.
U.S. officials said earlier that the first formal meeting involving U.S. and Taliban representatives is scheduled to be held next week in Doha.
ZURICH, May 31 LafargeHolcim will start on June 1 its share buyback programme worth up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion), the world's biggest cement group said on Wednesday.
* Qtrly net profit attributable 335.8 million RGT versus 280 million RGT