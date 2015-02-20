* Afghans say Uighurs were handed over to China
By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, Feb 20 Afghanistan arrested and handed
over several Muslim Uighur militants from China's west in an
effort to persuade China to use its influence with Pakistan to
help start negotiations with the Taliban, Afghan security
officials said on Friday.
The deal sheds light on China's increasing importance in
Afghanistan and Pakistan, with its involvement in efforts to end
the war with Taliban, who have been fighting since 2001 to
re-establish Islamist rule in Afghanistan.
Hopes for a peace process were raised on Thursday when
Pakistani and Afghan officials said members of the Taliban
leadership had signalled they were willing to begin talks as
soon as next month.
The apparent Taliban change of position was said to have
been made under pressure from Pakistan, although the official
Taliban spokesman denied any move toward negotiations with the
Afghan government.
Pakistan has been under pressure from China, which is
concerned about Islamists among its Muslim minority, to step up
pressure against militants.
Three senior Afghan police and intelligence officials
described the operation last month to capture ethnic Uighur
militants, members of a separatist movement opposed to
Beijing's rule over the Xinjiang region, which is home to the
Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim Uighurs.
"We offered our hand in cooperation with China and in return
we asked them to pressure Pakistan to stop supporting the
Taliban or at least bring them to the negotiating table," said
one of the security officials, who attended a meeting with
Chinese officials to arrange transfer of the prisoners.
Chinese officials in Beijing and at the embassy in Kabul did
not respond to requests for comment.
The Uighurs, who the Afghan officials said had trained in
militant camps across the border in Pakistan, were handed over
to Chinese officials last month.
A second security official said a total of 15 Uighurs were
arrested - three in the capital, Kabul, and 12 later in the
eastern province of Kunar bordering Pakistan.
They had been in contact with al Qaeda and other militants
operating in Pakistan, according to a member of Afghanistan's
intelligence agency.
A Pakistani Taliban commander in the border area said by
telephone that a group of Uighurs had been based in the
Pakistani border region of North Waziristan but left when the
Pakistani army launched an offensive there last year.
"They have shifted to Afghanistan," he said.
'PLAYING ITS ROLE'
China has increasingly been concerned about activists from
Xinjiang getting militant training in Pakistan. It says Uighur
militants were behind attacks in Xinjiang and other parts of the
country in recent years in which hundreds have been killed.
Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists, however,
say repressive government policies in Xinjiang, including
controls on Islam and on Uighur culture, have provoked unrest.
China's concerns have led it to engage in the so far
fruitless effort to negotiate an end to the Afghan war, said
Barnett Rubin, a former State Department official who is now a
senior fellow at the Center on International Cooperation.
In particular, China is believed to have used its influence
with Pakistan to persuade it that it was not in Pakistan's
interests to turn a blind eye to the Afghan Taliban and other
militants operating along its border.
"Pakistan's attitude to militant groups fighting in
Afghanistan has evolved ... China has played a role in
Pakistan's evolution because China is very concerned about
militants from Xinjiang province receiving training in
Pakistan," Rubin said.
China is likely to have played a significant role in moves
toward starting talks with the Taliban, he said.
"I'm sure they have weighed in quite decisively, quietly."
Pakistan is seen as having other reasons for pushing the
Afghan Taliban to talk to Kabul, in particular the hope of
Afghan help in tackling Pakistani Taliban hiding in east
Afghanistan and launching attacks in Pakistan, including the
massacre of 153 people at an army-run school in December.
Pakistan has long seen the Afghan Taliban as a tool if old
rival India were to become too influential in a hostile
Afghanistan.
But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who took office last
year, has made improving relations with both Pakistan and China
a cornerstone of his administration.
Ghani's first foreign visit was to Beijing in October when
he assured Chinese President Xi Jinping of Afghanistan's help in
fighting militants.
Last week in Pakistan, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister
Wang Yi said China would help mediate in efforts to engage the
Afghan Taliban in negotiations.
A week later, Pakistan's powerful army chief visited
Afghanistan with a message for Ghani that Taliban leaders had
signalled they were open to talks.
It is not clear how significant Afghanistan's arrest of the
Uighurs was in the push for negotiations. A Pakistani military
officer said China was "playing its role" in the effort.
Pakistani Foreign Office spokeswoman Tasnim Aslam said it
was unfair to suggest that China or any other outsider was
behind Pakistan's involvement in pushing for talks.
"Peace and stability in Afghanistan are in Pakistan's
interest," she said.
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld and Mehreen
Zahra-Malik in Islamabad and Saud Mehsud in Dera Ismail Khan,
