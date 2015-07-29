KABUL, July 29 Afghanistan said on Wednesday that Mullah Omar, the reclusive leader of the Afghan Taliban movement, died more than two years ago.

"The government ... based on credible information, confirms that Mullah Mohammad Omar, leader of the Taliban died in April 2013 in Pakistan," the presidential palace said in a statement.

"The government of Afghanistan believes that grounds for the Afghan peace talks are more paved now than before, and thus calls on all armed opposition groups to seize the opportunity and join the peace process." (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Kay Johnson; Editing by Mike Collett-White)