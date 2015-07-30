LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan, July 30 Afghanistan's
Taliban have captured a district in the southern province of
Helmand that foreign troops struggled to secure for years, in
the latest setback for Afghan government forces now largely
battling the militants on their own.
News of the fighting came a day after the government said
elusive Taliban leader Mullah Omar had died in Pakistan more
than two years ago.
Officials in Helmand said the Taliban has Now Zad district
on Wednesday after two days of fighting.
"Right now our security forces are still on the outskirts of
the district and fighting with the Taliban," said provincial
police chief spokesman Obaidullah Obaid.
Obaid declined to comment on casualties but residents of the
area, speaking to Reuters by telephone, said the bodies of
members of the government security forces and Taliban were lying
in the streets after the battle.
The Taliban confirmed the capture of the district centre,
saying weapons and ammunition had been seized.
Helmand has been a Taliban stronghold and centre of opium
production for years.
British and U.S. troops began a concerted effort to secure
the province in 2006 and some of the heaviest fighting of the
war took place over subsequent years in small towns like Now
Zad, most of them in the fertile Helmand river valley.
More than a dozen U.S. Marines and British troops were
killed in fighting over Now Zad. Most foreign troops left
Afghanistan last year.
The Taliban have also made gains in the northern provinces
of Sar-e-Pol and Badakhshan in recent days.
The Afghan government is trying to get peace talks going but
little progress has been made in initial meetings.
