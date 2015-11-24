KABUL Nov 24 Taliban insurgents captured 13
Afghan government soldiers on Tuesday after their helicopter
crashed in territory under the militants' control, police said.
Three soldiers were killed in the crash.
Sayed Aqa Saqeb, police chief for the northern province of
Faryab where the transport helicopter went down, said it was not
clear why it crashed.
"Now we're thinking of ways to rescue those captured by the
Taliban," Saqeb said.
An army spokesman in northern Afghanistan said he had no
information about a helicopter crash.
The Taliban, fighting to expel foreign forces and bring down
the U.S.-backed government, have made gains over the past year
outside their southern and eastern heartlands and into northern
areas including Faryab.
