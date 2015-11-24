(Updates with U.S. comment, adds accidental blast kills eight
children)
KABUL Nov 24 Taliban insurgents captured 13
Afghan government soldiers on Tuesday after their helicopter
crashed in territory under the militants' control, police said.
Three soldiers were killed in the crash.
Sayed Aqa Saqeb, police chief for the northern province of
Faryab where the transport helicopter went down, said it was not
clear why it crashed.
Security forces had launched an operation to rescue the men,
he said.
The militants, fighting to expel foreign forces and bring
down the U.S.-backed government, have made gains over the past
year outside their southern and eastern heartlands and into
northern areas including Faryab.
An army spokesman in northern Afghanistan said he had no
information about a helicopter crash.
A U.S. defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
did not comment on the incident itself but denied claims on
Twitter that any U.S. military personnel had been captured.
Taliban spokesmen were not available for comment.
(Reporting by Bashir Ansari and Mirwais Harooni, additional
reporting by Phil Stewart in WASHINGTON; Editing by Robert
Birsel and Mike Collett-White)