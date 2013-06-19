* U.S. official says talks to start on Thursday in Doha
* Peace process will not be easy or quick; could take years
* Obama anticipates "a lot of bumps in the road"
* Afghans say Taliban has agreed to meet government
By Mark Felsenthal, Warren Strobel and Hamid Shalizi
WASHINGTON/KABUL, June 18 The United States and
the Taliban raised hopes for a negotiated peace in Afghanistan
with commitments to meet this week after 12 years of bloody and
costly war between American-led forces and the insurgents.
The Taliban opened an office in Doha, the Qatari capital, on
Tuesday to help restart talks and said it wanted a political
solution that would bring about a just government and end
foreign occupation of Afghanistan.
U.S. officials said the talks would start in Doha on
Thursday but cautioned that the on-again, off-again peace
process would likely be messy and has no guarantee of success.
"It's going to be a long, hard process if indeed it advances
significantly at all," a senior U.S. official said.
The Afghan government of President Hamid Karzai also said it
was sending a team to Doha and a senior official said the
Taliban was willing to consider talks. But the insurgents made
no immediate comment on the claim.
The ultimate goal of the diplomatic manoeuvring is to get
representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban into
direct negotiations on the country's future. The Taliban have
thus far refused such talks, calling Karzai and his government
puppets of the West.
Nonetheless, the diplomatic announcements represented the
first signs of optimism in Afghan peace efforts for many months,
and come as the U.S.-led war effort reaches a critical juncture.
The NATO command in Kabul on Tuesday completed handing over lead
security responsibility to Afghan government forces across the
country.
NATO plans to end all combat operations in Afghanistan by
December 2014.
President Barack Obama said U.S. combat operations would not
cease and, in a reminder that the insurgents continue to fight,
four U.S. troops were killed in an attack on Bagram Air Force
Base in Afghanistan, a U.S. official said later on Tuesday.
Obama, travelling in Europe, cautioned against expectations
of quick progress, saying the peace process would not be easy or
quick.
"This is an important first step towards reconciliation;
although it's a very early step," Obama said after a G8 meeting
in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. "We anticipate there will be a
lot of bumps in the road."
Karzai said his government would send a team to Qatar but
added the talks should quickly be moved to Afghanistan.
"We hope that our brothers the Taliban also understand that
the process will move to our country soon," he said.
POLITICAL SOLUTION?
It was not immediately clear why the Taliban had agreed to
resume talks with the United States, which they broke off in
March 2012. The question of entering negotiations has caused
rifts between Pakistan-based Taliban senior leaders and younger
battlefield commanders, who oppose the move, U.S. officials have
said.
In opening the Qatar office, the Taliban said it was seeking
a political solution, but added that no dates had been agreed
for talks. Taliban representative Mohammed Naeem told a news
briefing in Doha that the group wanted good relations with "all
of the world countries."
"But the Islamic emirate (Taliban) sees the independence of
the nation from the current occupation as a national and
religious obligation," he said.
U.S. officials said that in the talks in Doha, the United
States would stick to its insistence that the Taliban break ties
with al Qaeda, end violence, and accept the Afghan constitution,
including protection for women and minorities.
The Taliban is expected to demand the return of former
senior commanders now detained at the U.S. military prison at
Guantanamo Bay in Cuba - a move many in the U.S. Congress oppose
- as well as the departure of all foreign troops.
But the United States hopes to keep a force, of as yet
undetermined size, in the country after the end of the NATO
combat mission.
The peace negotiations also face sceptics in the U.S.
Congress.
"Until the Taliban confirm, not just in words but in action,
that they have renounced all terrorist activity and support, we
should not reward them by participating in any reconciliation
efforts," Senator Saxby Chambliss, a Georgia Republican, said in
a statement.
'PEACE IS NOT AT HAND'
U.S. officials said the initial meeting with the Taliban was
expected to involve an exchange of agendas, followed by another
meeting a week or two later to discuss next steps.
A U.S. official said he expected the initial meeting would
be followed within days by another between the Taliban and the
High Peace Council, a structure set up by Karzai to represent
Afghanistan in such talks.
The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said the level of trust between the Afghan government and the
Taliban remained low, and played down expectations that the
talks would quickly lead to peace.
"We need to be realistic," said one official. "This is a new
development, a potentially significant development. But peace is
not at hand."
A senior U.S. official said Pakistan, which has provided
sanctuary to the Taliban despite its professed support for the
battle against Islamist militancy, had recently been supportive
of the peace process.
"There has in the past been scepticism about their support,
but in recent months I think we've seen evidence that there is
genuine support and that they've employed their influence such
as it is to encourage the Taliban to engage," he said.
A U.S. official said the talks would be conducted on the
Taliban side by its political commission, with the authorisation
of its leader, Mullah Omar. The main U.S. interlocutor has been
Tayeb Agha, whom Washington considers close to Omar.
James Dobbins, the new special representative for
Afghanistan and Pakistan, will lead the U.S. side.
Also represented will be the Haqqani network, considered the
United States' deadliest foe in Afghanistan. The top U.S. and
NATO commander in the country cast doubt on Tuesday over whether
it could make peace.
"All I've seen of the Haqqani would make it hard for me to
believe they were reconcilable," U.S. General Joseph Dunford
told reporters by phone from Kabul.
