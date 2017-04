The Taliban have captured all aboard a helicopter that crashed on Sunday in a volatile region of Afghanistan's east, a spokesman said on Monday.

"Mujahideen immediately surrounded the chopper, detained (the) foreigners aboard and completely destroyed the helicopter ... by setting it alight," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Dylan Welch; Editing by Nick Macfie)