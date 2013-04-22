* Helicopter made emergency landing in bad weather
* Widely different account of nationalities
* Taliban says passengers armed Americans, others say Turks
KABUL, April 22 The Taliban said it had captured
a group of foreigners on board a helicopter that came down in a
volatile region of Afghanistan, though there were widely
differing accounts of the nationalities of the passengers.
The helicopter had to make an emergency landing in the
eastern Logar province late on Sunday because of bad weather, a
member of staff from its owner Khorasan Cargo Airlines said on
condition of anonymity.
"Mujahideen immediately surrounded the chopper, detained
(the) foreigners aboard and completely destroyed the helicopter
... by setting it alight," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
said in an emailed statement on Monday.
He said nine Americans wearing military uniforms and two
translators were inside, though statements about security
incidents from the militant group often prove to be inaccurate.
Foreign officials gave a different account, saying most if
not all of the passengers on the Russian-made Mi-8 helicopter
were Turkish and at least one of the pilots was Russian.
Turkey's foreign ministry said the aircraft was carrying
eight Turks and two pilots, a Russian and an Afghan.
"We believe they are in good health and Turkish officials
are in contact with Afghan officials over the issue," said
Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Levent Gumrukcu.
Russia's foreign ministry said the second pilot was from
Kyrgyzstan and an Afghan was among the passengers.
Helicopter crashes and "hard landings" occur relatively
frequently in mountainous Afghanistan.
In August 2011, 30 U.S. special forces soldiers, seven
Afghans and an interpreter were killed when a Chinook transport
helicopter was shot down, the deadliest single incident for
foreign troops in more than a decade of war.
The website of Afghanistan-based Khorasan says it transports
troops, civilians and cargo.
