U.S. official says talks to start on Thursday in Doha
Peace process will not be easy or quick; could take years
Obama anticipates "a lot of bumps in the road"
Afghans say Taliban has agreed to meet government
By Mark Felsenthal, Warren Strobel and Hamid Shalizi
WASHINGTON/KABUL, June 18 The United States and
the Taliban raised hopes on Tuesday for a negotiated peace in
Afghanistan with commitments to meet this week after 12 years of
bloody and costly war between American-led forces and the
insurgents.
The Taliban opened an office in Doha, the Qatari capital, on
Tuesday to help restart talks and said it wanted a political
solution that would bring about a just government and end
foreign occupation of Afghanistan.
U.S. officials said the talks would start in Doha on
Thursday but cautioned that the on-again,
off-again peace process would likely be messy and has no
guarantee of success.
"It's going to be a long, hard process if indeed it advances
significantly at all," a senior U.S. official said.
President Barack Obama said U.S. combat operations would not
cease and, in a reminder that the insurgents continue to fight,
four U.S. troops were killed in an attack on Bagram Air Force
Base in Afghanistan, a U.S. official said later on Tuesday.
The ultimate goal of the diplomatic maneuvering is to get
representatives of Afghan President Hamid Karzai's government
and the Taliban into direct negotiations on the country's
future. The Taliban have thus far refused such talks, calling
Karzai and his government puppets of the West.
Nonetheless, the diplomatic announcements represented the
first signs of optimism in Afghan peace efforts for many months,
and come as the U.S.-led war effort reaches a critical juncture.
The NATO command in Kabul on Tuesday completed handing over lead
security responsibility to Afghan government forces across the
country.
NATO plans to end all combat operations in Afghanistan by
December 2014.
Obama, travelling in Europe, cautioned against expectations
of quick progress, saying the peace process would not be easy or
quick.
"This is an important first step towards reconciliation;
although it's a very early step," Obama said after a G8 meeting
in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. "We anticipate there will be a
lot of bumps in the road."
POLITICAL SOLUTION?
It was not immediately clear why the Taliban had agreed to
resume talks with the United States, which they broke off in
March 2012. The question of entering negotiations has caused
rifts between Pakistan-based Taliban senior leaders and younger
battlefield commanders, who oppose the move, U.S. officials have
said.
In opening the Qatar office, the Taliban said it sought a
political solution, but said no dates had been agreed for talks.
Taliban representative Mohammed Naeem told a news briefing the
group wanted good relations with "all of the world countries."
"But the Islamic emirate (Taliban) sees the independence of
the nation from the current occupation as a national and
religious obligation," he said.
A senior Afghan official said the Taliban was now willing to
consider peace talks with the government, having held secret
discussions with government representatives.
U.S. officials said that in the talks in Doha, the United
States would stick to its insistence that the Taliban break ties
with al Qaeda, end violence, and accept the Afghan constitution,
including protection for women and minorities.
The Taliban is expected to demand the return of former
senior commanders now detained at the U.S. military prison at
Guantanamo Bay in Cuba - a move many in the U.S. Congress oppose
- as well as the departure of all foreign troops.
But the United States hopes to keep a force, of as yet
undetermined size, in the country after the end of the NATO
combat mission.
The peace negotiations also face skeptics in the U.S.
Congress.
"Despite the remarkable progress made by the U.S. military
over the last 12 years, the Taliban have regained their strength
and remain unwilling to make any real commitment to cease
hostilities," Senator Saxby Chambliss, a Georgia Republican,
said in a statement.
"Until the Taliban confirm, not just in words but in action,
that they have renounced all terrorist activity and support, we
should not reward them by participating in any reconciliation
efforts," he said.
'PEACE IS NOT AT HAND'
U.S. officials said the initial meeting with the Taliban was
expected to involve an exchange of agendas, followed by another
meeting a week or two later to discuss next steps.
A U.S. official said he expected the initial meeting would
be followed within days by another between the Taliban and the
High Peace Council, a structure set up by Karzai to represent
Afghanistan in such talks.
The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said the level of trust between the Afghan government and the
Taliban remained low, and played down expectations that the
talks would quickly lead to peace.
"We need to be realistic," said one official. "This is a new
development, a potentially significant development. But peace is
not at hand."
The peace talks have struggled to achieve results since
then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton unveiled the diplomatic
strategy in February 2011.
That year, U.S. officials discussed a deal that would
include an exchange of five Taliban prisoners at Guantanamo for
Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, the only known U.S. prisoner of war in
Afghanistan. He has been held since June 2009, and U.S.
officials said they would continue pressing for his release.
But the talks never progressed, and the Taliban suspended
them in March 2012, saying Washington was giving mixed signals.
Karzai, speaking on Tuesday as the U.S.-led NATO coalition
launched a final phase of transferring responsibility for
security to Afghan forces, said his government would send a team
to Qatar. But he said the talks should quickly be moved to
Afghanistan.
"We hope that our brothers the Taliban also understand that
the process will move to our country soon," he said.
U.S. officials said the goal was to ensure that Afghanistan
did not remain a haven for terrorist groups and to defeat al
Qaeda, which was given sanctuary by the Taliban in Afghanistan.
"One of the things we will want to talk about from the very
beginning is how they're going to cut ties with al Qaeda," a
U.S. official said. "How quickly, exactly how they're going to
do it, how quickly."
A senior U.S. official said Pakistan, which has provided
sanctuary to the Taliban despite its professed support for the
battle against Islamist militancy, had recently been supportive
of the peace process.
"There has in the past been skepticism about their support,
but in recent months I think we've seen evidence that there is
genuine support and that they've employed their influence such
as it is to encourage the Taliban to engage," he said.
A U.S. official said the talks would be conducted on the
Taliban side by its political commission, with the authorization
of its inspirational leader, Mullah Omar. The main U.S.
interlocutor has been Tayeb Agha, whom Washington considers
close to Omar.
James Dobbins, the new special representative for
Afghanistan and Pakistan, will lead the U.S. side.
Also represented will be the Haqqani network, considered the
United States' deadliest foe in Afghanistan. The top U.S. and
NATO commander in the country cast doubt on Tuesday over whether
it could make peace.
"All I've seen of the Haqqani would make it hard for me to
believe they were reconcilable," U.S. General Joseph Dunford
told reporters by phone from Kabul.
(Additional reporting by Dylan Welch and Mirwais Harooni in
Kabul, Saud Mehsud in Dera Ismail Khan, William Maclean, Amena
Bakr and Yara Bayoumy in Dubai, Jeff Mason in Enniskillen and
Phil Stewart in Washington; Writing by David Brunnstrom and
Warren Strobel; Editing by David Storey and Jim Loney)