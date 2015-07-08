* Pakistani PM hails first official talks as "breakthrough"
* Meeting took place overnight, described as cordial
* Scepticism abounds over whether they can end war
* Two top Taliban leaders divided on negotiating
(Adds colour from meeting, Pakistan military quote)
ISLAMABAD, July 8 The first official peace talks
between the Afghan Taliban and the government in Kabul concluded
with an agreement to meet again after the Muslim fasting month
of Ramadan, officials said on Wednesday.
Pakistan hosted the meeting in a tentative step towards
ending more than 13 years of war in neighbouring Afghanistan,
where the Taliban have been trying to re-establish their
hard-line Islamist regime after it was toppled by U.S.-led
military intervention in 2001.
The next round of talks is provisionally planned for Aug. 15
and 16 in Doha, capital of Qatar, according to sources close to
the participants.
Tuesday's meeting was hailed as a "breakthrough" by
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
But it was far from clear whether the budding peace process
could end an escalating conflict that kills hundreds of Afghans
every month.
Divisions within the Taliban over the peace process run
deep. Top battlefield commander Abdul Qayum Zakir, a former
Guantanamo Bay detainee, objected to sending the delegation for
talks with Kabul, according to a lower-level Taliban commander
in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan.
Just ahead of the talks in Pakistan, the Taliban launched
two suicide attacks in Kabul on Tuesday, killing one person and
wounding three.
A U.S. drone strike also killed a former Taliban commander
who pledged loyalty to Islamic State and had seized territory in
the eastern province of Nangarhar.
"SENSE OF CELEBRATION"
Observers from the United States and China attended the
talks, held overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday in Murree, a
hill resort near Islamabad.
In recent months there have been informal preliminary
contacts between Taliban representatives and Afghan figures, but
this was the first official meeting.
According to a senior Pakistani official familiar with the
talks, delegates met from around 10 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Tuesday,
after they had broken their fast, to 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
The atmosphere at the meeting was "positive" and "warm", he
said, and it ended with the sides sharing "sehri", the pre-dawn
meal Muslims eat before a new day of fasting begins, consisting
of tea, omelettes, yoghurt, fruit, curry and paratha flatbreads.
"When they sat down for the sehri meal, it was as if they
were celebrating Eid. There was a sense of celebration," the
Pakistani official said, referring to the holiday marking the
end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
"Before this, Pakistan has been accused of double dealing,
but this time there can be no doubt about our sincerity," he
added. Many Afghans have deep misgivings about Pakistan's
involvement in the peace process.
Pakistan helped the Taliban come to power in Kabul in the
1990s and has been criticised for continuing to support jihadist
groups to carry out its foreign policy agenda.
It has vowed to crack down on militancy, perhaps aware that
regional powerhouse China wants it to do more to snuff out the
danger of insurgents in its own western region of Xinjiang.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reached out to Islamabad
since taking office last year, and Pakistan has pledged to
pressure Taliban leaders, many of whom are believed to be hiding
in the country, to come to the negotiating table.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States
welcomed the talks, calling them "an important step toward
advancing prospects for a credible peace".
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China
backed the process and was in touch with all sides.
Sharif cautioned that the talks would be difficult and said
Afghanistan's neighbours and the international community should
ensure "nobody tries to derail this process".
DIVISION AMONG TALIBAN
The participants in Tuesday's meeting "were duly mandated by
their respective leadership" according to the Pakistani
statement, and the Pakistani official said the Taliban's
political office in Qatar had given its blessing.
Taliban political leader Akhtar Mohammad Mansour also
authorised the delegation to Islamabad for talks, despite
objections from battlefield commander Zakir, according to the
Taliban commander in Kunar.
"The problem is it (the meeting) further deepened
differences between Mansour and Zakir," he said.
"Zakir ... threatened Mansour that he and his men would
either set up another group or would join Islamic State if he
did not stop the negotiations."
Because Zakir holds sway over several thousand fighters in
eastern Afghanistan, it is uncertain whether any ceasefire,
likely be the first demand by Kabul, could hold.
Silent throughout the process has been Mullah Mohammad Omar,
the Taliban's reclusive supreme leader who has not been seen in
public since the Taliban was toppled.
Some disgruntled Taliban commanders question whether Omar is
alive, and several have switched loyalty to Islamic State, the
Middle East-based group that has seized swathes of territory in
Iraq and Syria.
