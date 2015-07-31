* Dramatic walkout underlines rift at heart of Taliban
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, July 31 At the Taliban
meeting this week where Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour was named
as the Islamist militant group's new head, several senior
figures in the movement, including the son and brother of late
leader Mullah Omar, walked out in protest.
The display of dissent within the group's secretive core is
the clearest sign yet of the challenge Mansour faces in uniting
a group already split over whether to pursue peace talks with
the Afghan government and facing a new, external threat, Islamic
State.
Rifts in the Taliban leadership could widen after
confirmation this week of the death of elusive founder Omar.
Mansour, Omar's longtime deputy who has been effectively in
charge for years, favours talks to bring an end to more than 13
years of war. He recently sent a delegation to inaugural
meetings with Afghan officials hosted by Pakistan, hailed as a
breakthrough.
But Mansour, 50, has powerful rivals within the Taliban who
oppose negotiations and have been pushing for Mullah Omar's son
Yaqoob to take over the movement.
Yaqoob and his uncle Abdul Manan, Omar's younger brother,
were among more than a dozen Taliban figures who walked out of
Wednesday's leadership meeting held in the western Pakistani
city of Quetta, according to three people who were at the shura,
or gathering.
"Actually, it wasn't a Taliban Leadership Council meeting.
Mansoor had invited only members of his group to pave the way
for his election," said one of the sources, a senior member of
Taliban in Quetta. "And when Yaqoob and Manan noticed this, they
left the meeting."
Among those opposing Mansour's leadership are Mullah
Mohammad Rasool and Mullah Hasan Rahmani, two influential
Taliban figures with their own power bases who back Yaqoob.
But Mansour got a boost late on Friday with the surprise
backing of his longtime rival, battlefield commander Abdul Qayum
Zakir, a former inmate of the U.S. prison in Cuba's Guantanamo
Bay.
In a letter published on the Taliban website, Zakir wrote
that he had read reports "that I had differences with Mullah
Akhtar Mohammad Mansour. Let me assure that this isn't true".
A Taliban commander close to Zakir, Nasrallah Akhund,
confirmed by telephone that Zakir wrote the letter.
PEACE TALKS IN JEOPARDY
The leadership gathering was held outside Quetta, where many
Taliban leaders have been based since their hardline regime in
Afghanistan was toppled in a 2001 U.S.-led military
intervention.
Afghan Taliban leaders have long had sanctuaries in
Pakistan, even as Pakistani government officials have denied
offering support in recent years.
Mansour leads the Taliban's strongest faction and appears to
control most of its spokesmen, websites and statements, said
Graeme Smith, senior Afghanistan analyst for the think-tank
International Crisis Group. But some intelligence officials
estimate Mansour only directly controls about 40 percent of
fighters in the field, he said.
That could make it difficult for him to deliver on any
ceasefire that could emerge from future negotiations.
And Taliban insiders say that by sending a three-member
delegation to meet Afghan officials in the Pakistani resort of
Murree earlier in July, Mansour sparked new criticism.
Especially riled were members of the Taliban's political
office in Qatar, who insisted only they were empowered to
negotiate.
"People ... were not happy with Mullah Mansour when he
agreed with Pakistan ... to hold a meeting with Kabul," said a
Taliban commander based in Quetta. "The Qatar office wasn't
taken into confidence before taking such an important decision."
The Quetta shura has sent a six-member team to Qatari
capital Doha to meet with one of its leaders, Tayyab Agha,
seeking his support for Mansour, according to another Taliban
source close to the leadership.
RELATIONS WITH PAKISTAN
The divisions threaten a formal split in the Taliban. They
also provide an opening to rival Islamic State (IS), the Middle
East-based extremist movement that has attracted renegade
Taliban commanders in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.
This month, two Afghan militant groups swore allegiance to
Islamic State, and more could follow suit.
Despite threats both internal and external, Taliban fighters
have been gaining territory in Afghanistan, where they are
trying to topple the Western-backed government.
This week another district, this time in the south, fell to
insurgents, who have exploited the absence of most NATO troops
after they withdrew at the end of last year.
Opponents of Mansour criticise him for being too close to
Pakistan's military, which has long been accused of supporting
the Afghan insurgency to maintain regional influence.
Pakistan has pushed Taliban leaders based in its territory
hard to come to the negotiating table at the request of ally
China and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
But many Taliban, and some Afghan officials, fear the recent
talks are a ploy by Pakistan to retain control. The Pakistanis
deny that.
Still, Mansour cannot afford to alienate Pakistan, said
Saifullah Mahsud of the Islamabad-based FATA Research Centre.
"No matter who is in charge of the Taliban in Afghanistan, they
will have no choice but to have a good relationship with the
Pakistani state. It's a matter of survival," he said. "I don't
think this agreement to go to the negotiating table is
determined by personality; it's more about the circumstances."
Despite the opposition, Mansour retains a personal power
base within the Taliban, and if he can keep the movement
together it could lead to a new era for the insurgents.
Bette Dam, author of an upcoming biography of Mullah Omar,
said the supreme leader's absence paralysed many Taliban
officials.
Mansour could provide a more active focus for both the
movement's rank-and-file and those seeking to engage the
Taliban.
"If he gets the credibility, it might not be such bad news
to have Mansour replace the invisible Mullah Omar," Dam said.
