KABUL Oct 13 The Afghan Taliban said they were withdrawing from the centre of the northern city of Kunduz on Tuesday in order to protect civilians.

The Taliban have mounted a wave of attacks in the capital Kabul and beyond, culminating in the seizure of Kunduz in a carefully orchestrated offensive.

"We assure our people and the world that we are able to seize the city," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Kunduz police chief Mohammad Qasim Jangalbagh said the city centre had been cleared and people who had fled were starting to return. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Nick Macfie)