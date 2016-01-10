KABUL Jan 10 Afghan security forces have
retaken a district in the north of the country, killing 30
Taliban fighters and capturing vehicles and weapons from the
insurgents, the defence ministry said on Sunday.
The recapture is a welcome piece of good news for government
forces, which have struggled to contain the spreading Taliban
insurgency since international troops wound up most combat
operations at the end of 2014.
Combined army, police and special forces units took back
Darqad district, on the border with Tajikistan, in the early
hours of Sunday, the defence ministry said.
"A clearance operation is going on and the situation is
under control," it added.
The Taliban briefly captured the northern Afghan city of
Kunduz last year and have overrun large parts of the southern
province of Helmand, where the United States has launched air
strikes and deployed special forces to help badly squeezed
Afghan troops and police.
The fighting has continued as Afghan and Pakistani
officials, along with counterparts from China and the United
States, prepare for meetings in Islamabad next week to lay the
ground for possible peace talks with the Taliban.
