KABUL Jan 12 Afghanistan's chief negotiator in
peace talks that began in Pakistan this week said on Tuesday
that he was hopeful Taliban insurgents would join the process
but warned that public support would wane if there were no quick
results.
Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai said the first meeting
in Islamabad on Monday had mainly been intended to set a
framework for the process before a meeting in Kabul on Jan. 18
to draw up a roadmap for talks with the Taliban.
The key question remains whether the Taliban, badly divided
as a result of the leadership dispute which broke out last year
but increasingly successful on the battlefield, will participate
in the process, which is backed by Pakistan, the United States
and China.
"After 30 years of war, I think they are interested and they
are inclined towards joining this process," Karzai told a news
conference in Kabul.
A previous round broke down in July after it became known
that the Taliban's founder and leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, had
actually been dead for two years and his deputy Mullah Akhtar
Mansour had been in control.
The news badly damaged trust between Kabul and Islamabad,
which many in Afghanistan believed had participated in the
cover-up, and set off a bloody leadership struggle within the
Islamist movement.
Subsequently appointed leader, Mansour's authority has been
rejected by a substantial faction lead by Mullah Mohammad
Rasoul, a former governor of the southern Nimroz province when
the Taliban ruled Afghanistan before 2001.
"I think there are some problems among the Taliban
themselves. They do not talk with one voice but we have to be
open to talk to all of them," Karzai said.
The last round of talks began while Mansour was in effective
command of the Taliban. Militants close to him have said they
may consider joining but so far Rasoul's faction has ruled out
participating in any process involving foreign powers.
Next week's meeting would aim to set up roadmap with a
three-stage process covering a pre-negotiations phase, to be
followed by direct talks with the Taliban themselves and a final
period where an agreement would be implemented.
But Karzai said time was pressing and concrete progress had
to be achieved over the coming weeks, in time for the Persian
New Year in March.
"In the next two months, the Afghan people have to see some
change," he said. "The Afghan people and politicians do not have
the patience they had last year."
Monday's talks in Islamabad included officials from China
and the United States, as well as Pakistan and Afghanistan. The
involvement of Beijing and Washington may help reassure public
opinion in Afghanistan, where many people are deeply suspicious
of Pakistan, Karzai said.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Katharine Houreld)