By Mohammad Stanekzai
| LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan Feb 22 Afghan
government forces have pulled out of a second district in
Helmand, officials said on Monday, leaving the Taliban in
control of most of the northern part of the province after
troops withdrew from Musa Qala district last week.
The withdrawals raise questions over the capacity of the
Afghan security forces to take on the Taliban since the
withdrawal of international forces in 2014 from most combat
operations left them fighting largely alone.
Army and government officials said security forces had left
Nawzad district, which borders Musa Qala, and would concentrate
their strength on defending the area around the provincial
capital Lashkar Gah and the main highway between Kabul and the
western city of Herat.
According to U.S. officials, the Islamist Taliban already
control or threaten around a third of Afghanistan although they
have so far failed to take over any major provincial centres
apart from their brief capture of the northern city of Kunduz
last year.
The Taliban are seeking to topple the Western-backed
government in Kabul and reimpose harsh Islamic rule 15 years
after they were ousted from power.
Helmand, a major centre of opium production where thousands
of British and American soldiers and marines struggled to subdue
the Taliban, has been slipping out of government control for
months as the insurgents overrun much of the countryside outside
a few district centres.
The latest move leaves security forces hanging on in the
town of Sangin, north of the main Highway One as well as a
number of other towns and district centres including Gereshk,
which lies on the highway and Marjah, close to Lashkar Gah.
"We have withdrawn our forces from Nawzad and Musa Qala
based on military plans," said Mohammad Rasoul Zazai, a
spokesman for the 215th army Corps.
"Currently for us Sangin, Marjah, Nad Ali and surrounding
areas of Lashkar Gah and Kabul-Herat highway are a priority. And
we put all our efforts in these places," he said.
Helmand governor Merza Khan Rahimi also downplayed the
decision to withdraw from the two districts, which he said could
be retaken at any time.
"It is normal during fighting to move forward or retreat,"
he said. "We are not concerned about this."
The surprise withdrawals nonetheless leave the Taliban
poised to move on the nearby Kajaki district, the site of a huge
hydroelectric dam built with millions of dollars of U.S. aid as
part of a drive to provide power to Helmand and neighbouring
Kandahar provinces.
U.S. Special Forces units have been in the region to help
train the Afghan army and hundreds more American troops were
recently sent to reinforce security for the training mission.
NATO's Resolute Support mission in Kabul has not commented
on the decision to pull the troops out of the two Helmand
districts, referring questions to the Afghan defence ministry.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Nick Macfie)