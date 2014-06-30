By Mohammad Stanekzai
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan, June 30 Afghan forces
battled the Taliban in southern Helmand province on Monday for a
second week, officials and residents said on Monday, seeking to
reassert control over a strategic district just weeks after the
departure of U.S. troops.
The battle for Helmand contributes to a troubling security
outlook for Afghanistan where the hardline Taliban, in power
from 1996 to 2001, are seeking to oust foreign forces and set up
an Islamic state.
While Afghan forces with U.S. air support have mostly held
out this year, they will be left to battle the growing Taliban
insurgency alone after most foreign troops pull out of the
country at the end of the year.
Close to half of Afghanistan's opium is produced in Helmand,
according to the United Nations, where yearly output rose by
around a third in 2013.
Last year's bumper crop provided a financial boost to
insurgents whose strongholds are in the south, while also
supporting criminal networks ferrying the drug across the border
with Iran.
Officials said the battle was tilting in favour of Afghan
security forces, who had regained control over much of the
Sangin district, a section of the opium trade route West, this
week.
The view was contested by residents who said Taliban
fighters continued to attack army and police from their village
hideouts.
"There is still fighting, but not as intense as it was three
or four days ago," Sangin district chief Suliman Shah told
Reuters. "Overall the security situation is under control."
Afghan troops stationed there ran out of bullets and food
but fresh supplies had since arrived, he added.
The Taliban offensive started ten days ago when around 1,000
fighters attacked government offices and police outposts
scattered across the district, apparently emboldened by the
departure of U.S. troops in May.
Figures on casualties were difficult to ascertain but around
50 police, soldiers and civilians were estimated by security
forces to have been killed in the initial days of fighting.
A tribal elder in Sangin said that the Taliban had shifted
strategy away from firefights this week, planting bombs in the
street and then taking refuge in villages in Kajaki district
further north.
"The Taliban come out of their hideouts, plant roadside
bombs and then escape. Yesterday at least two local policemen
were killed by their roadside bombs," said tribal elder Mohammad
Hashim Sanginzoi.
Whether a small contingent of U.S. troops stays on in
Afghanistan after this year remains in doubt as outgoing
President Hamid Karzai has refused to sign a key bilateral
security deal with Washington.
Afghanistan and its near 350,000-strong security force is
dependent on foreign aid for most of its income and without a
U.S. military presence on the ground, donations are expected to
drop.
While both contenders for the presidency have promised to
sign the deal promptly if elected, the outcome of the June 14
run-off is in doubt as one of the candidates has dropped out
claiming mass fraud gave his rival a million-vote lead.
Preliminary results are due to be announced on Wednesday.
