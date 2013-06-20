* U.S. confident talks will take place
* Taliban flag at Qatar office taken down
* Exchange of captives expected to be discussed
By Amena Bakr
DOHA, June 20 A fresh effort to end
Afghanistan's 12-year-old war was in limbo on Thursday after a
diplomatic spat about the Taliban's new Qatar office delayed
preliminary discussions between the United States and the
Islamist insurgents.
A meeting between U.S. officials and representatives of the
Taliban had been set for Thursday in Qatar but Afghan government
anger at the fanfare surrounding the opening of a Taliban office
in the Gulf state threw preparations into confusion.
The squabble may set the tone for what could be arduous
negotiations to end a conflict that has torn at Afghanistan's
stability since the U.S. invasion following the Sept. 11, 2001
al Qaeda attacks on U.S. targets.
Asked when the talks would now take place, a source in Doha
said, "There is nothing scheduled that I am aware of."
But the U.S. government said it was confident the
U.S.-Taliban talks would soon go forward.
"We anticipate these talks happening in the coming days,"
said State Department spokesman Jen Psaki, adding that she could
not be more specific. James Dobbins, the U.S. special
representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan "is packed and ready
to go with his passport and suitcase," she said.
One logistical complication is a visit by U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry to Doha on Saturday and Sunday.
Kerry will discuss the Afghan peace talks with the Qatari
hosts, senior U.S. officials said, but does not plan to get
immersed in any talks himself or meet with Taliban
representatives. A major part of his meeting will be devoted to
talks on the Syrian civil war.
The opening of the Taliban office was a practical step
paving the way for peace talks. But the official-looking
protocol surrounding the event raised angry protests in Kabul
that the office would develop into a Taliban
government-in-exile. A diplomatic scramble ensued to allay the
concerns.
Kerry spoke with Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday
and again on Wednesday in an effort to defuse the controversy.
NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen appeared to side with
Karzai by pointing out that alliance leaders at NATO's Chicago
summit last year had made clear that the peace process in
Afghanistan must be "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned".
"Reconciliation is never an easy process in any part of the
world," Rasmussen told reporters in Brussels.
A Taliban flag that had been hoisted at the Taliban office
in Qatar on Tuesday had been taken down and lay on the ground on
Thursday, although it appeared still attached to a flagpole.
A name plate, inscribed "Political Office of the Islamic
Emirate of Afghanistan" had been removed from the outside of the
building. But a similar plaque fixed onto a wall inside the
building was still there on Thursday morning, witnesses said.
Asked whether the Taliban office had created any optimism
about peace efforts, the source replied: "Optimism and pessimism
are irrelevant. The most important thing is that we now know the
Taliban are ready to talk, and sometimes talk is expensive."
Word of the U.S.-Taliban talks had raised hopes that
Karzai's government and the Taliban might enter their first-ever
direct negotiations on Afghanistan's future, with Washington
acting as a broker and Pakistan as a major outside player.
Waging an insurgency to overthrow Karzai's government and
oust foreign troops, the Taliban has until now refused talks
with Kabul, calling Karzai and his government puppets of the
West. But a senior Afghan official said earlier the Taliban was
now willing to consider talks with the government.
"It's hard to talk and fight at the same time," said Marc
Grossman, Dobbins' predecessor as the U.S. envoy for Afghanistan
and Pakistan.
The talks will be "really" difficult, said Grossman, now
vice chairman at The Cohen Group consulting firm. He added that
he was heartened that the protocol dispute, which he called "the
first bump" in the process, was being worked out.
PRISONER SWAP
Pakistan's powerful military played a central role in
convincing the Taliban to hold talks with Washington, U.S. and
Pakistani officials said, a shift from widely held U.S. and
Afghan views that it was obstructing peace in the region.
A prisoner swap is seen as likely to happen as the first
confidence-building measure between the two sides, said one
Pakistani official, who declined to be named.
But he said there were many likely spoilers in the peace
process who would want to maintain the status quo to continue to
benefit from the war economy and the present chaotic conditions.
"The opening of a Taliban office and the American readiness
to hold talks with the Taliban is a forward movement. What
happens next depends on the quality of dialogue and political
will of the interlocutors," he said.
Pakistan has been particularly critical of Karzai, seeing
him as an obstacle to a peace settlement.
In its talks with the U.S. officials, the Taliban was
expected to seek the return of former commanders now held at the
Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba, as well as the departure
of all foreign troops.
The United States wants the return of the only known U.S.
prisoner of war from the conflict, Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who
is believed to be held by the Taliban.
Psaki, the State Department spokeswoman, reiterated
Washington's desire to free Bergdahl and acknowledged that the
Taliban are likely to raise their detainees at Guantanamo early
in any talks.
"The exchange of detainees is something the Taliban has
raised in the past and we certainly expect they will raise it,"
she said. "We are open to discussing this issue as part of the
negotiations."
U.S. President Barack Obama cannot transfer the Taliban
detainees from Guantanamo without a written notification to the
U.S. Congress, where some lawmakers vigorously oppose that move.
The Doha protocol dispute burst into the open on Wednesday
when Karzai said his government would not join U.S. talks with
the Taliban and would halt negotiations with Washington on a
post-2014 troop pact.
Officials from Karzai's government, angered by the
official-sounding name the Taliban chose for its political
office in Doha, said the United States had violated assurances
it would not give official status to the insurgents.
A statement on Qatar's foreign ministry website late on
Wednesday said that the office was called the "Political Bureau
for Afghan Taliban in Doha".
The source familiar with the matter said: "The Taliban have
to understand that this office isn't an embassy and they are not
representing a country."
